Research and Policy Associates

Research & Policy Associates

Research & Policy Team

Fair Fight Action is the nation’s only voting rights organization focused on promoting free and fair elections through litigation, legislation, and advocacy. We bring high-impact campaign strategies to make elections fair for all.

To deliver on our mission, Fair Fight Action hires and supports a diverse team of the best and brightest, most mission-driven people available. We encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and walks of life and work hard to create an environment where everyone on our team feels included, involved in key decisions that affect them and supported in bringing their full selves to work. Learn more about us at www.fairfight.com.

We seek a talented Research & Policy Associate to play a key role in the organization’s activities, building the strong foundation necessary to support our ambitious legal, policy, and political goals. You will assist in monitoring, tracking, and analyzing a variety of data, news, and information to support the team and the broader organizational goals.

Note: We are recruiting for three Research & Policy Associates from this search. All three are TEMPORARY roles for the election cycle with an end date of January 31, 2023.

What You’ll Do

As a Research & Policy Associate, you will:

Support the Deputy Research Director in all efforts to combat voter suppression and election disinformation at the local, state, and national level.

Assist in the development of our research database by producing daily clips and creating clear, factual, action-oriented documents.

Complete long-term projects related to organization’s policy and political goals.

Assist in day-to-day rapid response by monitoring and tracking news, social media, TV, radio, and polling for all research priorities, including disinformation.

Assist Research Leads in writing, editing, and fact checking research hits with precision and calm during high intensity, fast paced periods.

Note: This is NOT an academic research position.

Who You Are

We’re seeking a detail-oriented, self-starter that can handle a high volume of work with a large capacity to learn new things and a passion for figuring out creative solutions to complex puzzles.

Additionally, our ideal candidate will identify as:

Detailed-oriented, fact-centered, and fast-paced. The ideal candidate will have the ability to work quickly, under pressure, and with strong attention to fact-based detail, including some weekend and evening hours as necessary.

Strategically-minded, in the weeds, thinker. You bring strong skills and instincts to the table and are curious by default. You can spot trends that allow for the development of innovative narratives.

Ability to utilize and sort through lots of varied information. You excel at using online and paper resources to digest and distill information on different subject matters on a lean time frame. You’re also able to sort through and database information for subsequent use, identifying relevant repeat issues as you do so.

Commitment to racial justice and equity. Understand how voter suppression targets marginalized communities and communities of color and brings a deep value for racial equity and justice to their work. They actively work to avoid words, actions, and approaches that perpetuate marginalization and inequity, both in our organization or out in the world.

Working At Fair Fight Action

This is a full-time, temporary, remote position within the Continental U.S. Occasional travel may be required. End date is January 31, 2023.

We offer a generous benefits package which includes paid time off, a national health insurance plan, a cell phone reimbursement plan and more.

Salary: $60,000-$65,000/year based upon experience.

To Apply: Please submit an updated cover letter and resume.

Please note: Applications for this position will be accepted on a rolling basis and the position will remain posted until filled. U.S. work authorization is required. Fair Fight Action is an equal opportunity employer.

Original date posted: January 19, 2022

For more information, or to apply now, you must go to the website below. Please DO NOT email your resume to us as we only accept applications through our website.

https://www.applicantpro.com/j/2187268-483413