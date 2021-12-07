Remote Fundraising Internship (Paid)

Are you interested in learning the finance side of campaigns and candidate management? Do

you want the chance to get to work directly with Democratic candidates running across the US?

The Sterling Call Time Management Internship is a great opportunity for those looking to get experience on the Fundraising side, learn candidate management and coaching, and work flexible hours remotely! Sterling Strategies is a new type of Democratic fundraising firm, reinventing how to use data, people, and strategy to raise more by doing less.

Our goals for the program are:

● Provide flexible hours and a chance for CTAs to work with numerous candidates and campaigns.

● Train team members on state-of-the-art finance shop organization, call time management, and effective donor research and identification.

Primary Responsibilities:

You’ll work directly in the call room with the candidate, alongside the Call Time Manager. You’ll be a crucial part in maintaining donor follow-up, prospecting, and call logging. More importantly, you’ll shadow Call Time Managers on how they work with different candidates and districts and how they manage/coach candidates (first time and incumbent). The position reports to the Call Time Lead. The position is completely remote; paid according to state wages; a maximum of 10 hours a week. During most weeks, CTAs time will be split between hours in the call room and training/check-in calls or other operational needs.

Qualifications:

● Candidates should have some campaign experience working with Democrats. Finance background is a plus.

● Ability to dedicate 10 hours (or potentially more) in the call room

● Passion for Democratic campaigns and trying new, state of the art approaches to call time

● Experience working with CRMs (such as Calltime.AI or NGP) a plus

*** Apply here: https://forms.monday.com/forms/df3ceba5e4325e5edab143131bee7f93?r=use1

*** Direct questions to recruitment@sterlingstrategies.co

Sterling is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, gender identity or expression, or sexual orientation.