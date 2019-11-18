Receptionist/Office Assistant, entry-level

The Midtown Group is assisting the premier international democracy-development organization with an urgent search for a new receptionist. Our client is a nonpartisan, nongovernmental institute that has performed high-impact work in more than 100 countries and currently has offices countries worldwide. Ideal candidates should be relatively recent college grads with strong customer service skills, a high degree of professionalism, and excited about the mission of the organization.

Key responsibilities:

Be the first point-of-contact and manage the reception area by answering calls, greeting high-profile and esteemed guests, and managing the guest list.

Mail intake, distribution, and notification.

Assist with meeting and event planning and administrative duties via SharePoint and Microsoft Suite programs

Requirements:

A four-year degree, preferably in international relations or a related area of study. Strong academic backgrounds are highly preferred.

A warm, personable disposition and track record of reliability and diplomacy.

Multilingual candidates who are fluent in English, Spanish, and French will enjoy our diverse office and conversing with our guests and others offices.

Additional info:

Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Benefits are relatively basic during the 90 day temporary period but excellent once hired permanently.

The organization has a history of promoting successful receptionist employees to more substantive roles within eighteen to twenty hour months