Public Policy Paid Internship

NumbersUSA, which seeks to provide a civil forum for Americans of all political and ethnic backgrounds to focus on a single issue, the numerical level of U.S. immigration, is seeking college students for its WINTER 2019 internship program to support its education and advocacy efforts.

This is a PAID INTERNSHIP. Intern will work directly with Deputy Director, policy staff, and other interns on a variety of projects. Flexible hours with an average of 12-20 per week (more possible if desired).

Tasks may include website edits; social media; attending Hill hearings and meetings; administrative assistance; answering phones; data entry; research; communication with 8 million online activists; and event planning. Applicant should have an interest in public policy, strong communication skills, and the ability to multi-task and work independently. Flexible hours with an average of 12-20 per week (more possible if desired). Please review our websites, www.NumbersUSA.com and www.NumbersUSA.org and email resume and cover letter of inquiry.