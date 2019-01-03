Public Policy Director – Community Development Bankers Association

Community Development Bankers Association (CDBA) –www.cdbanks.org– is the national trade association of FDIC-certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and mission focused banks and thrifts. Our members provide lending, financial services, and technical assistance in disinvested urban, rural and Native American communities across the United States. We are the voice of the CDFI and mission focused banking sector through public policy advocacy, promoting industry best practices, and peer networking.

CDBA is managed by Partners for the Common Good (PCG) via administrative agreement. The incumbent will be an employee of PCG principally assigned to work on CDBA matters.

Position Summary

We are seeking a high energy and dynamic candidate for the position of Public Policy Director. The Director will advance our public policy advocacy agenda. The position reports to Chief Executive Officer, but works with all members of the team. This is a full time 40 hour per week position. The position is located at PCG’s offices in Washington DC.

Responsibilities:

• Stay abreast of regulatory and legislative developments that affects Federal community development programs and financial services

• Analyze regulatory proposals and policies to assess impact on the membership and the low income communities they serve

• Participate in drafting public comment letters and testimony

• Lead the development of policy initiatives the advance the membership

• Analyze, compile and disseminate research, data, and written materials on the industry to support education and advocacy efforts

• Solicit input from CDBA members to formulate policy positions

• Coordinate advocacy campaigns, including organizing annual appropriations outreach to Capitol Hill

• Coordinate Congressional visits for spring CDBA Advocacy Day and year round meetings

• Build, maintain and utilize database of legislative contacts and membership education and advocacy participation

• Maintains data base on CDFI Fund program awards, as well data on impact of CDBA members

• Responsible for researching and initial drafting “thought leadership” articles and OpEds for biweekly CDBA newsflash or external publications by CEO, Board members or other industry representatives

• Represent CDBA among aligned community development and financial services trade and advocacy groups

• Participate in event planning for annual conference, workshops, webinars and conference calls

• Execute special projects and provide general support to the membership.

• Other duties as assigned

Qualifications:

• Passion for community development finance and improving the lives of people in underserved communities

• 3-5 years of experience in public policy or advocacy with a particular focus on community development and/or financial services

• Experience working on Capitol Hill is a plus.

• Strong analytical and research skills

• A proactive self-starter with the ability to multi-task, excellent time management and organizational skills and attention to detail

• Strong writing skills are essential

• Strong verbal communication, networking, relationship management, and customer skills

• Good people skills with a strong team orientation

• Ability to multi-task in a fast paced environment

• Good project management skills

• Bachelor’s degree required, Masters preferred

• Experience using Salesforce customer relationship management (CRM) solutions is a plus

• Basic computer and research skills along with familiarity with MS Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint) and the internet is a must

• Applicants must be U.S. citizens

Compensation:

Competitive nonprofit sector salary commensurate with experience. Collegial work environment. Good benefits package available.

To Apply:

Interested individuals should submit a resume, cover letter, professional writing sample and three references here: http://www.pcgloanfund.org/public-policy-director-community-development-bankers-association