Title: Public Policy Associate

Department: Public Policy

Reports To: Public Policy Manager

Duties and Responsibilities:

Logistical and staff support to CADCA’s Public Policy Department

• Prepare correspondence; prepare, assemble, and deliver packets and presentations; compile and update key contact lists

• Set up meetings and conference calls for Public Policy Department

Information and data collection

• On a daily basis scan and collect data and relevant information from the Internet, the Congressional Record, the Federal Register, CQ, and other relevant publications and periodicals

• Collect data and information from CADCA members by using Knowlegis and Capwiz databases and put in a format for use in presentations and meetings

• Track relevant legislation and obtain bills, legislative reports and other information from Capitol Hill

• Prepare weekly list of relevant hearings to be held on Capitol Hill and news items summarizing up-to-date substance abuse prevention, treatment, and research issues for CADCA staff

Information diffusion

• Assist in the preparation of Legislative Alerts and Legislative Updates; get them out to CADCA members in a timely fashion through the Real Magnet and Capwiz systems, e-mail, and/or the mail

• Deliver public policy information relevant to CADCA members to them in a timely manner

• Work with the public policy team to maintain and update the Public Policy Section of CADCA’s webpage. If necessary, get all relevant information to the Communications department for posting on the website.

Attend relevant meetings, hearings, and mark-ups on and off Capitol Hill

Policy Analysis

• Analyze legislation and other documents for content and write up analysis for use by CADCA staff and members

Special Projects

• Confirm Congressional Host Committee for Drug Free Kid’s Campaign

• Schedule Capitol Hill Day Appointments for annual National Leadership Forum

• Update Public Policy related publications as necessary

• Create, edit, and update PowerPoint presentations, Excel documents, and others as needed

• Undertake other projects as necessary

Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

• Excellent written and oral language skills

• Competent in Microsoft Office programs

• Ability to manipulate comprehensive database systems. Databases include: Thomas, CQ, Capwiz, and Knowlegis

• Good interpersonal skills and ability to interact with a variety of CADCA members

Minimum Training and Experience:

4-year college degree with grassroots organizing or legislative correspondence level experience either with a non-profit organization, an Executive Branch Agency, or the Congress

Required Hours:

An average work week requires 40-45 hours, with exceptions that require increased time to properly complete policy assignments by their deadline.

To Apply: E-mail cover letter and resume to cnaso@cadca.org with PUBLIC POLICY ASSOCIATE in the subject line.