Project Manager, Political and Security Affairs (PSA)

Washington, D.C.

The National Bureau of Asian Research (NBR), a D.C.-based, non-profit, research think tank, is seeking a Project Manager. The Project Manager provides project management and development support to the Political and Security Affairs (PSA) team. The position will manage projects that may include: The People’s Liberation Army Conference, upcoming PSA programming on strategic stability and nuclear issues, ongoing programming on Taiwan, and others.

The ideal candidate will thrive on managing details and possess strong writing skills, a demonstrated proficiency in a relevant geographical or topical area of Asia studies and/or U.S.-Asia policy, and a can-do attitude and entrepreneurial spirit. In addition, candidates with two or more years of project management experience and knowledge of the activities of a research institution are preferred. This is a great opportunity to apply your Asia security expertise at a research think tank.

This is a full-time (40 hours per week), hourly, non-exempt position reporting to the Director, Political and Security Affairs. The position is available immediately, and salary is commensurate with the successful candidate’s qualifications. NBR offers a benefits package that includes health insurance, transit benefits, 401k with matching, paid vacation/sick/holidays, and more.

NBR values smart and flexible people who possess a good heart and integrity. If you possess the skills, qualifications, and our values, please apply!

Project Management Responsibilities (75%)

Project management responsibilities support the implementation of existing PSA projects including:

Project Management: managing part or all of up to three research projects across all parts of the project cycle (including project scoping, research, publications, events, and distribution) on schedule and within budget; drafting project descriptions, concept papers, correspondence, etc.; maintaining project documentation, web-pages, and filing systems

Research Management: coordinating substantive research assistance for project teams and scholars; summarizing research papers

Publications editing: reviewing and providing substantive feedback and edits to project publications; coordinating publications distribution

Grant Reporting: drafting grant progress reports according to sponsor requirements, and responding to other sponsor requests or questions

Budgeting: developing project budgets, tracking project expenses, and preparing budget reports

Event Management: designing and coordinating conferences, workshops, presentations, and government briefings for projects (drafting agendas; coordinating invitations, coordinating travel, accommodations, and venue arrangements, etc.)

Staff Management: supervising project associates, fellows, and interns to achieve project objectives

Relationship Management: maintaining relations with project research leads; liaising with external experts and senior officials; developing relations with sponsors and other stakeholders

Outreach: representing NBR (esp. projects) before a range of audiences (e.g., project stakeholders and constituents)

Database Administration: coordinating the maintenance of and updating project databases

Participating in and managing other NBR activities as needed

Grant Development Responsibilities (25%)

Grant development responsibilities support new PSA fundraising and business development efforts including:

Fundraising: researching new funding opportunities and identifying open grant applications

Proposals: assisting the scoping, methodology, and framing of project concepts; drafting proposal narratives and supporting the drafting of proposal budgets and budget justifications; responsible for the quality of proposals before they are submitted; identifying experts and scholars to contribute to potential projects

Relationship Management: building and maintaining strong partnerships with grantor point-of-contacts

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in security studies, Asia Studies, international relations, foreign policy or similar field

2+ years of relevant experience, including at least 1 year of experience managing projects and/or contributing to project proposals, project development, and fundraising

Knowledge and experience in political and security issues in the Indo-Pacific, in particular China, Taiwan, and the Korean Peninsula

Advanced skills in an Asian language is a plus

Curiosity and willingness to take on projects that range widely in terms of region, topic, or scope

Comfortable in a growing organization and with learning from doing

Humble attitude and willingness to take on any task, large or small

Applicant Instructions

Submit the following materials through https://nbr.applicantpro.com/jobs/. The deadline is Friday, July 20, 2018.

Resume

Cover letter

The cover letter should explain your qualifications and interest in the position and NBR, and when you would be available to begin work

Writing sample

The writing sample must be a piece that has not undergone external editing, such as a paper for school or a draft of a published piece

Three references

Name, title, affiliation, relationship to you, contact info (email and phone)

For more information, or to apply now, you must go to the website below. Please DO NOT email your resume to us as we only accept applications through our website.

https://www.applicantpro.com/j/824648-218997