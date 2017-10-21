Are you interested in doing work that matters? Join Kauffman & Associates, Inc., a Native owned, woman owned small business.

The Project Manager II will assist with research-based activities focused on public health, mental health and substance abuse projects. This position will primarily assist with project tasks around outreach and engagement and communications with emphasis on promotion of recovery, resiliency and wellness for all Americans with co-occurring mental and/or substance use disorders. The employee will be integral in assisting with the community-based initiatives, social marketing, and other research components of contracts. Effective, collaborative teamwork is an essential ingredient to assist with weaving programmatic and assessment efforts together. This position may encompass a range of areas including health care, long term support services, education, behavioral health and other and social services.

