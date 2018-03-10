Program Specialist/Assistant – NAGTRI

Background

The National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) was founded in 1907 to help Attorneys General fulfill the responsibilities of their office and to assist in the delivery of high quality legal services to the states and territorial jurisdictions.

The National Attorneys General Training & Research Institute (NAGTRI) was created in 2007. The NAGTRI mission is to provide high-quality, non-partisan, and innovative training, research and other developmental resources to support state and territorial attorneys general offices (AGOs). It currently conducts over 130 trainings a year, provides an extensive wiki research tool to AGOs, and produces numerous legal newsletters and publications. NAGTRI continues to steadily grow and expects to launch numerous new initiatives in the next few years. The NAGTRI vision is to be recognized as the premier national organization for training and research throughout the government legal, law enforcement, and prosecutorial arenas.

Position

The NAGTRI Program Specialist supports the work of NAAG and NAGTRI by assisting the NAAG Chief Administrative Officer and NAAG/NAGTRI attorneys.

The Program Specialist is responsible for NAGTRI training/meeting/seminar execution to include coordinating travel and meeting logistics, monitoring budgets/timelines, supervising Continuing Legal Education (CLE) applications, conducting research and providing administrative support as needed.

The NAGTRI Program Specialist should possess excellent PC skills, be able to handle multiple tasks at one time, meet deadlines, exhibit an outgoing personality, think independently, have a strong grasp of budgeting and finance and exercise tact and diplomacy. The Program Specialist should have the ability to work effectively in a team environment, fostering collaboration and cooperation across departments, while also feeling comfortable with independent projects or assignments. National travel accounts for approximately 40% of this position. The Program Specialist reports directly to the NAAG Chief Administrative Officer.

Core Duties

• Pre-training support for attendees to include preparing training announcement, registration management, travel support, per diem check requests etc…

• Pre-training support/logistics to include maintaining hotel rooming list, coordinating meeting room setup, food and beverage, audio visual for presenters, off-site events, transportation logistics, preparing materials, name badges, attendance list, gifts etc…

• Serve as onsite contact at NAGTRI courses, responsibilities including registration support, ensuring food and beverage, audio visual and meeting room setup accuracy and maintaining a professional and courteous relationship with hotel staff and training attendees.

• Follow training close-out procedures to include facilitating program evaluations, ensuring all final invoices are accurate, approved and paid in a timely fashion, finalizing speaker/faculty reimbursements, etc…

• Provide administrative support – proofread correspondence, reports, agendas; prepare both drafts and finals.

• Support the online travel service, setting up travel accounts, adding new meetings, and general coordination responsibilities. Assist with travel arrangements of all attendees and faculty of trainings.

• Assist with PowerPoint presentations for NAGTRI presenters and speakers; ability to format and run presentations for training presenters.

• Input all NAGTRI information for each course into database, including student and faculty information and evaluation results.

• Coordinate with web designer on placing information on website (including materials).

• Provide telephone coverage and back-up assistance as needed.

• Respond to inquiries by state attorneys and circulate information to Attorneys General and Attorneys General staff as needed.

• Apply for Continuing Legal Education (CLE) for

Faculty and participants at all NAGTRI national

trainings.

• Other tasks as assigned based on the needs of the

Association.

Experience

• 1 – 2 years of professional, organizational experience in the nonprofit sector preferred.

• 4-year college degree required.

To Apply

Submit cover letter, resume, and salary history via email to jobs@naag.org, Attn: Erin Schechter. Please use “NAGTRI Program Specialist” as Subject line.