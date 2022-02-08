The role of Program Manager will be responsible for managing the Assembly of Osteopathic Graduate Medical Educators (AOGME), which is a key membership group of the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) and critical to AACOM’s efforts in graduate medical education. The program manager will manage all aspects of the program and provide support activities for the AOGME Board. This person will also conduct research and provide analysis to support AACOM’s graduate medical education initiatives as assigned by the Vice President, GME Initiatives.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Oversee member engagement through high quality customer service to members and prospective members.

Conduct research via member satisfaction surveys.

Manage the content of the monthly newsletter and provide regular updates to the website pages as needed and through the member listserv.

Manage the scheduling and logistics for all events, including in-person and virtual meetings and webinars, which typically include 100 participants.

Create membership support materials to include in updates, website, and other content.

Manage membership data on the AMS database, including the list servs and contact information.

Respond to Board or member questions/requests in prompt and professional manner.

Attend meetings and responsible for generating detailed written summaries of Board/Committee/Council meetings.

Manage the life cycle of the annual membership drive; which includes renewals and recruitment of new members. Includes responsibility for membership invoicing and billing processes.

Execute assigned programs/projects.

Prepare correspondence and reports.

Performs other duties as assigned.

EDUCATION:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience, required.

6+ years of work experience related to program management

EXPERIENCE:

Experience with association management systems (AMS) such as IMIS, Altai.

Experience with webinar and conference calling systems such as Zoom, ReadyTalk etc.

Experience with meetings/event planning and execution.

Experience processing membership dues preferred.

Ability to exercise independent judgment to accomplish tasks and resolve issues quickly and efficiently.

Very strong communication skills (both written and oral)—comfortable communicating via email, phone, and face-to-face contact.

Excellent computer skills, including proficiency in Microsoft Office suite: Word, Excel, Outlook, SharePoint.

Excellent organizational skills, attention to detail with the ability to handle multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment.

Research skills (internet research etc.).

Professional, flexible manner required with a customer-service orientation.

Proven ability to effectively prioritize workflow with minimal supervision.

Experience working in fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment is required.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

Office work environment and daily computer and telephone use. Some lifting of up to 20 pounds may occasionally be required

TRAVEL:

Travel for annual conference and key GME related conferences will be required.