Program Coordinator and Program Assistant: Higher Education, Public Policy, and Business-Government Relations

The Washington Campus currently has openings for Program Coordinator (full-time, salaried, permanent position) and Program Assistant (full-time, hourly, approximately six-month internship).

The Washington Campus is a non-profit, non-partisan higher education consortium that provides intensive, experiential residency courses for MBA, Executive MBA, and other graduate students and working professionals in Washington, DC. Through face-to-face discussions with policy makers and policy influencers, site visits to Capitol Hill and Federal agencies, and access to an extensive network of DC experts, The Washington Campus educates current and future executives on how to effectively and ethically manage the public policy process and business-government relations.

Our Program Coordinators assist with the preparation and implementation of Campus programs. Program Coordinators will be given a range of responsibilities, including (but not limited to):

• Program and faculty scheduling

• Creating and printing program materials

• Booking vendors and venues

• Inviting and coordinating speakers

• Tracking all program registrations, participant information, and invoices

• Handling phone and e-mail contacts

• Assisting with marketing and communications with Campus consortium schools and participants

• Maintaining and updating the website and other online and print media, as well as Campus databases

• Assisting with other special projects, events, and research

• Tending to front office and administrative needs for general organizational operations

Program Assistants are paid interns who have graduated from college. Interns should be available for our Fall/Winter semesters for up to 6 months between October & March. They will assist Program Coordinators and VPs with the preparation and implementation of our programs. Program Assistants will be given a range of responsibilities including (but not limited to):

• Aiding Program Coordinators with program planning and execution

• Assisting VPs with special projects and research

• Website, Facebook, and other media updates

• Tending to front office and administrative needs

The ideal candidates should have a positive and productive attitude, be organized, proactive, resourceful, and detail-oriented. Experience with event planning and client services is helpful to be successful in these roles. A strong interest in politics and public policy and/or non-profits and higher education likewise is very useful and desired. Familiarity with the use of technology, including especially (but not limited to) Microsoft Office, is required.

Compensation for the Program Coordinator role is commensurate with experience. The Program Assistant role is a paid internship starting at $15 per hour, with occasional overtime opportunities available. In order to prepare and implement specific programs, occasional weekend and/or evening hours will be required; compensatory consideration is awarded for time outside normal office hours. Health, transportation, and cell phone benefits/subsidies will also be provided with each role.

The Campus is conveniently located near the Farragut West and North Metro stations. Selected candidates for the position must be readily available to interview in person at our offices. If interested, please send a resume and cover letter (with anticipated start date) to Mr. Matthew Marchetti at mmarchetti@washcampus.edu. Notification is due by Sept. 15th.

The Washington Campus welcomes participants from diverse backgrounds and does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, gender, orientation, national or ethnic origin, or disability.