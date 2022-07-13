Program Analyst (GME)

Program Analyst, Graduate Medical Education (GME) – apply via Indeed:

**This is a remote role that is open to candidates in the following states: MD, DC, VA, PA, NY, GA or AZ*

SUMMARY:

The role of program analyst will be responsible for managing programs and partnerships to advance graduate medical education (GME) initiatives at the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) and will report to the Vice President, GME Initiatives.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

-Support with establishing short- and long-term strategies and determine tactics to increase funding sources for GME, assist with GME implementation strategies and expand partners

-Develop strategic partnerships with key constituencies and build coalitions to elicit support for advancing GME

-Author briefs, reports, and other documents on GME finance, development, and other topics for different audiences including C-suite at hospitals (CEO, CFO, CAO etc), deans, policy makers, GME educators and others, including state-specific information

-Assist with rapid-response activities including accreditation requirements, policy changes and related to GME and the transition to GME

-Develop toolkits and learning resources to support GME growth and enhancement

-Collaborate with member institutions and partner organizations to identify and resolve roadblocks, as well as to document and disseminate best practices. Implement new ways for organizations to share learnings

-Coordinate with expert consultants, partner organizations, potential funders, and stakeholders to ensure the success of the shared goals of GME initiatives.

-Review and edit work and written products produced by consultants.

-Communicate and highlight program successes and milestones

-Plan and facilitate meetings, workshops, summits, and conferences held virtually and/or in-person related to GME

-Develop, pitch, and execute original project ideas. Some of this work will be individual and some will be collaborative with other members of the team and/or external partners.

-Lead project planning with a solution-oriented mindset that effectively involves the appropriate team members.

-Oversee and maintains overarching project plans that reflect milestones, schedules, key dates, progress against targets, and risks.

-Track key performance indicators (KPIs) and create impact reports

-Other duties as assigned

EDUCATION:

-Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience, required. Masters preferred

-6+ years of work experience related to program management

-A strong understanding of medical education and graduate medical education preferred.

EXPERIENCE:

-Strong writing and editing skills—candidates should be able to communicate ideas clearly and concisely for a variety of audiences.

-Experience conducting research and analyzing quantitative and qualitative information and sharing complex information through tools such as Tableau

-Excellent organizational skills and keen attention to detail—candidates should have the ability to prioritize work and manage time on multiple projects and tasks to meet deadlines in a fast-moving and fluid policy environment.

-Demonstrated ability to work both independently and collaboratively—candidates should be self-motivated, but also enthusiastic team players open to feedback and collaboration.

-Curiosity, eagerness, and ability to develop new knowledge and skills

-Experience with webinar and conference calling systems such as Zoom, ReadyTalk etc.

-Experience with meetings/event planning and execution.

-Very strong communication skills (both written and oral)—comfortable communicating via email, phone, and face-to-face contact

-Excellent computer skills, including proficiency in Microsoft Office suite: Word, Excel, Outlook, SharePoint.

-Research skills (survey analysis)

-Professional, flexible manner required with a customer-service orientation

-Proven ability to effectively prioritize workflow with minimal supervision

-Experience working in fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment is required

TRAVEL:

-Traveling regionally to facilitate regional conversations, annual conference and key GME related conferences will be required.

AACOM is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity in the workplace.

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $60,000.00 – $80,000.00 per year

COVID-19 considerations:

AACOM is committed to the health of our local and global communities. Anyone who works at AACOM will need to comply with COVID-19 vaccination or testing requirements.

