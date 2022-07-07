Press Secretary, Evergreen Action

Evergreen is seeking a highly motivated individual to serve as a Press Secretary. The Press Secretary will lead communications and media outreach for Evergreen’s new Governors Climate Action Program. They will work with consultants to develop and expand the Governors program communications plan and will be responsible for press outreach, as well as writing talking points, press releases, speeches, memos, op-eds, and other communications materials. The ideal candidate will have significant experience developing relationships with reporters and working with press, including on-the-record experience, story pitching, rapid response and social media. Evergreen is looking to hire someone willing to jump in wherever necessary and think creatively on a fast-paced, nimble team. The ideal candidate will be an exceptional writer and communicator who cares deeply about the climate crisis and it’s solutions.

To find out more about the role and Evergreen please visit https://www.evergreenaction.com/jobs/press-secretary

To apply, please send a resume and cover letter to jobs@evergreenaction.com with “Press Secretary” in the subject line.