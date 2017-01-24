President and CEO – Community Health Care Association of New York State

The Community Health Care Association of New York State (CHCANYS) is a statewide primary care association whose purpose is to ensure that all New Yorkers, including those who are medically underserved, have continuous access to high quality community-based health care services and a primary care home. Formed in 1971 at the very beginning of the community health care movement, CHCANYS serves as the voice of community health centers across New York and strives to increase access for those who would otherwise go without care through advocacy and education. CHCANYS develops new programs and initiatives that showcase community health centers as providers of excellence and charts new directions in primary care delivery. Its members serve 2 million New Yorkers at more than 60 federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) throughout the state. CHCANYS is a critical convener, advocate, resource, and trendsetter for community health centers across the diverse regions of New York, providing essential information, training, and advocacy on issues such as clinical excellence, health information technology, emergency preparedness, and the elimination of health care disparities.

In close partnership with the Board of Directors and staff, the President and CEO will provide strategic vision and leadership to steward the future of FQHCs in the State of New York as well as cultivate relationships with key policymakers, stakeholders, the media, and partners to advance CHCANYS’ goals, improving and enhancing the FQHC network and ultimately the care its centers deliver to New Yorkers. S/he will identify and foster opportunities to diversify CHCANYS’ funding and revenue base through new partnerships and services, will manage and nurture an exceptional staff, and seek opportunities to strengthen cross-organizational collaboration. Finally, the new President and CEO will work to ensure that CHCANYS continues to fill a unique role in the state by enhancing the field, improving quality care, and advocating on behalf of its members and their patients. The new President and CEO will lead a staff of 40 and manage an annual budget of $7 million.

The ideal candidate will be a seasoned executive leader with a strong track record of successfully leading and developing teams, working with an engaged Board, diversifying revenue streams and success in fundraising, as well as cultivating relationships with a wide spectrum of stakeholders, donors, and partners. S/he will possess a natural ability to harness the collective voice of a membership community and cultivate relationships across a broad geographic area. The new CEO will have a strong external presence and the ability to successfully engage with the media and policymakers to advance CHCANYS’ goals and the work of its members. S/he will bring a strong familiarity with the critical issues facing primary care delivery and will be highly attuned to both the state and federal policy and regulatory arenas with demonstrated policy/advocacy experience. A master’s degree in public administration, health or health care management, business or nonprofit management as well as content expertise in health and health care broadly and specific to the state of New York are strongly desired.

This search is being conducted by Katherine Jacobs, Carolyn Ho, and Cara Pearsall of Nonprofit Professionals Advisory Group. For a full position description, please visit: http://nonprofitprofessionals.com/job/chcanys-ceo/