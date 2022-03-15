Power Sector Senior Policy Lead with Evergreen Action

Evergreen seeks a full-time Senior Policy Lead to support the development of bold, detailed policies to decarbonize the US power sector and transition to 100% clean energy. The primary responsibilities will include working with the Policy Director on policy analysis and the development of new policy products that promote the clean energy standards, federal climate investments, and the prioritization of environmental justice throughout federal climate policy towards the goal of decarbonizing the US power sector. The ideal candidate will have strong policy research and analysis skills, a deep understanding of climate policy and advocacy, working knowledge of the Clean Air Act and 2-4 years experience working on federal climate policy or politics.

Applicants should submit a cover letter and resume to jobs@evergreenaction.com with “Power Sector” in the subject line.

More information at the below url:

https://www.evergreenaction.com/jobs/power-sector-senior-policy-lead