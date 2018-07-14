TO APPLY, PLEASE VISIT: WWW.HRC.ORG/CAREERS

We strongly encourage people of color, transgender and non-binary people to apply. HRC is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes everyone, including non-LGBTQ people, to join our team.

Position Summary:

The Political Research Coordinator will report to the Political Research Director and is responsible for assisting with long-term research projects, performing timely response research projects, and monitoring relevant current events to help advance HRC’s agenda at the federal and state level of working to achieve LGBTQ equality and realizing a world that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all.

Position Responsibilities:

Perform assigned public-records research projects working collaboratively with senior research team members to simplify very complex issues into factual and concise narratives.

Possess and maintain a strong knowledge of current events such as federal and state legislative agenda, judicial activity, political news, and other matters affecting LGBTQ communities.

Quickly read, analyze and format news clips, state and federal votes, campaign finance reports, corporate filings, public government records, legal records or related items into reports or briefings for both internal and public use.

Monitor and extract key points from local and national news.

Perform additional specific research responsibilities, as directed.

Perform occasional administrative duties in support of the department.

Other duties as assigned.

Position Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience, and one to two years of political research, campaign, government, or legal experience;

Creative thinking and an approach to diverse subject matter with an open and critical mind to find new details that have not been discovered;

Excellent written and verbal communications skills;

Ability to quickly learn new processes and techniques for research and work presentation and follow detailed instructions, comfort with asking questions when not certain about subject matter;

Ability to meet strict deadlines and take direction to help shape ideas;

Ability to juggle multiple projects at once, to keep pace with the 24-hour news cycle, and work quickly and accurately;

Impeccable attention to detail and strong organizational skills;

Strong skills with Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, and Outlook), Google Apps (Gmail, Google Docs and Drive), and social media;

General knowledge of research database tools, the legislative process, federal and state-level vote analysis, statistical data gathering, and primary source materials;

Flexibility with work schedule; this position requires frequent evening and weekend work to respond to breaking news;

Ability to travel 5% of the time;

Personal interest in and commitment to LGBTQ rights required.

All positions at the Human Rights Campaign may require travel on a regular basis or periodically. Where the need arises for business travel, appropriate compensation as outlined by the Fair Labor Standards Act will apply.

