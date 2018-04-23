SEIU (Service Employees International Union)

Job Title: Political Program Coordinator Grade: MGT D

Location: Washington, D.C.

Purpose: To assist the International Union in strengthening its electoral, legislative, and fundraising infrastructure and capacity programs at the state and local levels. The Political Program Coordinator will work in an assigned set of states and in conjunction with SEIU national, area, state and local leadership and staff to contribute to the development of the overall SEIU political, legislative and grassroots program and to help design and implement:

• Targeted electoral plans for specific states and local unions

• Electoral campaigns in key targeted federal, state and local races

• Strategic involvement in ballot initiative campaigns at state and local level

• Legislative campaigns and state battles

• Ongoing political education, skills development and training programs for staff and members

• COPE fund-raising programs

Primary Responsibilities:

• Coordinate electoral planning for targeted strategic campaigns with Local Unions, State Councils and SEIU stakeholders with clear goals and benchmarks

• Work with Local Unions and State Councils to build and execute field campaign for targeted elections, political accountability and state battles

• Assist Local unions in recruiting, training, mobilizing and deploying member political organizers (MPOs)

• Ensure Local Union and State Council regular reporting of progress-to-goal for electoral programs

• Increase SEIU political, community and labor strength through developing and enhancing working relationships with State Federations, Central Labor Councils, Affiliated and Independent Unions, community organizations and advocacy groups

• Collaborate with Political Capacity Team to successfully integrate Local Union political capacity into all electoral and member based programs, including worksite mapping, recruiting worksite leaders, raising COPE funds, conducting member census and registering members to vote

• Enhance the political infrastructure of SEIU through assisting the development of State Council plans; political and legislative programs, and through developing grassroots training and education programs for members and local union staff

• General responsibilities will include maintaining leadership, state, and local relationships; research, writing, public speaking, preparation of reports and training materials.

• Recruit, hire, train, supervise and evaluate staff assigned to the political program in the Region when called upon to do so by State Councils or Local Unions

Contacts:

Local Union Presidents, SEIU staff and leadership, State Council staff, Local Union Political Directors, division staff, FFE city leads, LAJ/MLDP division staff.

Direction and Decision Making:

This position reports to the National Field Director and the incumbent works independently.

Education and Experience

Graduation from an accredited four-year college or university with a bachelors degree in labor relations, communications, political science or liberal arts and at least three to five years of specific work experience and/or a combination of education and experience in electoral campaigns, legislative battles or union organizing, that would provide for the following knowledge, skills, and abilities:

• Thorough knowledge of political campaign strategies, planning and execution

• Knowledge and experience in use of polling, research, targeting, direct mail, opposition research

• Knowledge and experience with managing voter contact and field campaigns

• Knowledge and experience working with voter files, VAN and voter targeting

• Ability to communicate effectively orally and in writing

• Ability to develop and maintain good working relationships and to work in a team

• Demonstrated ability to maintain working relationships with key stakeholders

• Ability to manage and assess multiple high-priority programs and priorities in different states

• Experience managing a program budget and implementing strategic plans

• Ability to manage and help develop electoral and grassroots campaign plans, logistics and timelines

• Ability to meet deadlines with minimal supervision

• Ability to work with leaders, staff, partners and operate with a high level of judgment and discretion.

Specialized Knowledge and Training:

The Political Program Coordinator position requires a high level of proven leadership and judgment and must demonstrate knowledge of grassroots political organizing. S/he must have experience in developing and implementing comprehensive political plans. Additionally, S/he must have the capacity to work independently with elected SEIU leaders and staff in complex political situations.

Experience working in diverse work environments preferred. Women and people of color urged to apply. Bilingual skills a plus.

Physical Requirements:

Works is generally performed in the field and long and extended hours and travel are required.

Application Requirements:

A resume is required for all applications and a cover letter is highly suggested. Your cover letter should explain your reason for wanting to work for SEIU, an example of how you demonstrated success in a similar position and a description of how this position fits into your long-term career plan.

Benefits:

SEIU staff enjoy top notch benefits including comprehensive health benefits, major medical, dental and vision for employee and eligible dependents, domestic partner benefits, competitive salaries, generous holidays and vacation policies, and both a pension plan and a 401(K) Plan.

SEIU is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

