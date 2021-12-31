Policy & Political Affairs Program Manager – Human Rights Campaign

We strongly encourage people of color, transgender and non-binary people to apply. HRC is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes everyone, including non-LGBTQ+ people, to join our team.

Position Summary:

HRC works to defend and advance pro-LGBTQ+ policies at all levels of government, hold elected officials accountable for their votes and actions, and elect pro-equality champions to office. The Policy and Political Affairs Program Manager works at the direction of the Senior Vice President of Policy and Political Affairs (PPA) and the Director of Strategic Initiatives to ensure HRC’s policy and political teams are equipped with robust wrap-around supports to develop and execute proactive, strategic, and holistic SMARTIE (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-Bound, Intersectional, and Equitable) goals and strategies to win elections and enact pro-equality reforms.

Position Responsibilities:

Administrative Responsibilities: the Policy and Political Affairs Manager will develop and manage results-driven systems of support within PPA, including but not limited to:

Principal support: This role will ensure that HRC’s principals, including HRC’s Leadership, are fully prepared for successful engagement in political spaces. This includes scheduling meetings, preparing dossiers, coordinating prep, coordinating research and talking points, drafting agendas, collating notes, tracking relevant data, and advance travel.

Events: This role will ensure that HRC’s PPA events, including rallies, phonebanks, pressers, summits and conferences, lobby days and campaign events, are provided 360 degrees of support. This includes securing venues, facilitating contracts, coordinating staff and contractors, advance travel, preparing dossiers, coordinating talking points or tick tocks.

Budgets and Reporting: This role will work in coordination with PPA Leadership to develop and maintain programmatic budgets, deliver timely reports, and ensure adherence to set allocations.

Management: This role will recruit, train, and supervise a team of interns annually. Opportunities to manage other staff may also be possible.

Strategy-related Responsibilities: the Policy and Political Affairs Manager will develop and manage results-driven strategies within PPA, including but not limited to:

Rapid Response: This role will work in coordination with PPA Leadership and all relevant departments to maximize HRC’s footprint in rapid response contexts, including in-person events, virtual events, press conferences and social media. Duties include, but are not limited to content development, action alerts, crowd building, finding media participants, setting up events, coordinating social media storms.

Internal Mobilization: This role will work in coordination with the PPA Leadership and all relevant departments, including Communities & Volunteer Relations, General Counsel, Human Resources as well as HRC’s employee resource groups and steering committees to ensure staff partners and HRC’s grasstops always have an opportunity to engage in HRC’s advocacy work, particularly at critical inflection points (eg Get Out The Vote, legislative battles, etc). Duties include, but are not limited to producing reports, delivering presentations, conducting training, establishing incentives, etc.

Metrics: This role will work in coordination with PPA Leadership and all relevant departments, including Campaigns and Organizing, Legal, and Government Affairs to track and report the measurable elements of their SMARTIE strategic plans. To the extent practicable, these metrics will be used to develop deliverables that showcase the impact of HRC’s political work.

Political Research Deliverables: This role will work in coordination with HRC’s research team, the PAC team, Campaigns team, and Government Affairs team as well as appropriate department heads to deliver proactive, regularly-updated research on key political decisions, including endorsements.

Other Duties:

Assist PPA Leadership with other special projects.

Other duties as assigned.

Position Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience with two to four years of experience required. Experience as an Executive/Administrative Assistant, scheduler or project manager preferred.

Must have attention to detail and a high level of proficiency in Microsoft Office Applications (Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint) and other computer applications such as Google Apps (Gmail, Google Docs and Drive).

Excellent research, writing, editing and oral communications skills.

Must demonstrate a commitment to equity, ally ship, and intersectionality.

Experience with VAN and a familiarity with other standard organizing and advocacy tools is a plus.

Must be able to handle multiple tasks simultaneously, while prioritizing important issues.

Bilingual individuals are strongly encouraged to apply.

Flexibility with work schedule; this position requires occasional evening and weekend work.

When travel is safe, the ability to travel up to 10%-15% of the time will be required. This may include evening and weekend travel.

Must be diligent, with extremely strong attention to detail and a commitment to high-quality and timely work product and processes.

Strong interest in and knowledge of the rapidly changing LGBTQ+ equality movement required.

All positions at the Human Rights Campaign may require travel on a regular basis or periodically. Where the need arises for business travel, appropriate compensation as outlined by the Fair Labor Standards Act will apply.

No phone calls or emails, please. Due to the volume of applications we receive, we are unable to respond to queries about application status.