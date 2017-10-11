This is an exciting opportunity to work with the Province of Ontario co-located at the Embassy of Canada in Washington, D.C., a high-profile diplomatic mission that advances Ontario’s and Canadian interests in the United States.

The Ontario Office is seeking candidates with excellent networking, analytical, advocacy, and reporting skills: individuals who are innovative, knowledgeable and ready to help advance Ontario’s efforts and to engage at the state level to facilitate trade, and to conduct outreach with strategic partners and to monitor political, legislative, and economic developments at the state level on issues with significant implications for Ontario.

Position title: Policy Officer, State Engagement

Section: Ontario Office

Location: Embassy of Canada, Washington, D.C.

Position no: EXT-TBD

Level: LE-08

Starting salary: $82,089 USD, plus benefits

Competition no: 09/17

Date posted: September 26, 2017

Closing date: October 10, 2017

Extension dates: October 11 to October 23, 2017: if you have already submitted your cover letter and resume, you do not need to reapply.

Employment Tenure: There is one term position to be filled, having a specified period of employment of one (1) year, with the possibility of extension or change in employment status to indeterminate. This competitive staffing process may be used to create an eligibility list of qualified candidates for this position and similar positions with various tenures, including indeterminate, term, assignment/ transfer, and acting opportunities at the Embassy of Canada in Washington, D.C. When you submit your application, you must specify all types of employment tenures for which you wish to be considered, e.g., indeterminate, term, assignment/transfer, and/or acting.

Open to:

• Persons living in the Washington Metropolitan area.

• Employees of the Embassy of Canada in Washington, D.C.

• Employees of any Canadian Mission in the United States. Relocation will not be paid in any circumstance.

• Spouses and dependents of Canada-based staff at the Embassy of Canada in Washington, D.C.

All applicants must:

• Meet all of the Essential Requirements stated below.

• Be a resident in the United States.

• Have independent work authorization in the United States and status in accordance with United States protocol directives for foreign missions.

• Submit a resume and cover letter by the closing date. The cover letter must specify, using concrete examples, how you meet the Essential Requirements, i.e., Education, Experience, for this position. All communication relating to this process, including email correspondences may be used in the assessment of qualifications.

Summary of duties:

The Policy Officer, State Engagement supports the efforts of the Ontario Office by:

• Providing detailed analysis of current/emerging issues and political and legislative developments in states across the United States for the government of Ontario, and then developing responsive strategies and courses of action;

• Developing and maintaining a network of contacts within the state administrations across the country and in Washington, D.C.;

• Representing the government of Ontario at various events to advance Ontario’s interests; and

• Cultivating business and business association contacts in the U.S. to further the Ontario Office’s advocacy efforts at the state level.

Language requirement:

English (The ability to work in French would be an asset).

Condition of employment (must be met):

• Eligibility for a Government of Canada Reliability Status which includes a criminal and credit background check;

• Independent work authorization in the U.S. and status in accordance with U.S. protocol directives for foreign missions; and

• Admissibility for travel to Canada.

Essential requirements:

Candidates must demonstrate clearly how they meet the Education and Experience requirements listed below:

Education:

Bachelor’s Degree in business administration, commerce, economics, political science, international relations, international trade, or another discipline related to the job requirements; or an equivalent combination of education and experience. A master’s degree would be an asset.

Experience:

• Experience in working with state legislatures and/or state organizations and business associations;

• Significant experience (at least four years) in advocating policy positions to and engaging with senior-level officials in state legislatures and to state agencies and administrations;

• Experience in developing client and stakeholder relationships, managing a network, and in obtaining, preparing for, and conducting meetings and events with stakeholders and government officials; and

• Experience in researching, analysing and communicating, both through written reports and presentations, complex policy issues.

Rated requirements:

Candidates who meet the Education and Experience requirements will be assessed on the following qualifications. The assessment may be a written test, an interview, an in-basket exercise, a skills test, or any combination of these methods.

Knowledge:

• Knowledge of the objectives, roles, operations, and regulations of the U.S. government and state governments as they affect the province of Ontario;

• Knowledge of the U.S. state legislative and regulatory processes;

• Knowledge of the impact of U.S. government policy on Ontario businesses, including trade issues, border issues, and public private partnerships;

• Knowledge of Ontario’s priorities or policies that influence the Ontario Washington Office messaging to business interests in priority sectors in the U.S. and to federal and state governments; and

• Knowledge of the factors that influence business in the U.S. generally and how they may have an impact on Ontario interests.

Abilities:

• Work as part of a team and build and nurture networks and alliances;

• Communicate effectively in English both orally and in writing, including the ability to provide effective business presentations and facilitate dialogue;

• Research, analyze, and identify problems and then propose solutions to the Ontario Representative in Washington, D.C.; and

• Synthesize information from a variety of resources and draft briefings and reports.

Personal Suitability:

• Excellent interpersonal relations;

• Sound judgment;

• Tact and discretion;

• Initiative; and

• The highest levels of professional integrity in a context of possible access to politically sensitive information.

Desirable requirements:

• A Master’s Degree, in a related discipline, would be an asset.

• Knowledge of Ontario’s economy would be an asset.

• Knowledge of current Canada/ U.S. issues and the background to them would be an asset.

• The ability to work in French would be an asset.

Selection procedure:

The staffing process will consist of a review of all applications to ensure that applicants meet the

Essential Requirements. Please note that failure to meet any of the Essential Requirements eliminates candidates from further consideration in the competition. Only those applicants who meet these will be contacted by the Human Resources Section for an interview or other form of assessment of the

Rated Requirements.

The assessment may include an interview, a written test and other tests that will consist of a series of questions designed to evaluate each applicant’s knowledge, abilities and personal suitability for the position.

The Embassy offers a competitive salary, generous leave and a strong benefits package to include medical, dental, long term and short term disability, and a retirement savings plan to name a few.

The Embassy is committed to conducting inclusive, barrier-free selection processes.

Method of application:

Applications should be sent by e-mail to: resume@international.gc.ca by the closing date. In completing their applications, candidates should confirm that they meet all the essential requirements and take care to relate their work experience to the position description and indicate the position number.

Hours of work:

Normal hours of work for this position are in accordance with Terms and Conditions of Employment for Locally Engaged Staff (LES) in the United States of 37.5 hours per week. The successful candidate must be able to work overtime on short notice and to be available for occasional duties outside normal working hours, i.e., evenings and weekends. Additionally, he/she must be admissible for travel to Canada.