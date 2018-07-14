Policy Director (Deputy Director of Strategic Initiatives)

SEIU (Service Employees International Union)

Job Title: Policy Director (Deputy Director, Strategic Initiatives) Grade: MGT G – Starting Salary: $ 125,214.00 /YR

Location: Washington, D.C.

Purpose:

The Policy Director, as a Deputy Director in the Strategic Initiatives department, oversees the planning, development, and implementation of the International Union’s public policy positions.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES: (Any one position may not include all of the specific duties and responsibilities listed. Examples provide a general summary of the work required and should not be treated as a total and complete list of expected duties to be performed by employees in the classification.)

Principal Duties and Responsibilities

· Work with the Director of Strategic Initiatives, Government Relations staff, and other senior staff to develop and execute the International Union’s public policy programs, and strategies on legislative and regulatory issues including promoting unionization and developing policy initiatives that facilitate growth, raising wages, providing access to quality health care, ensuring fair taxation and budgets, and other policy issues affecting workers.

· Manage and oversee all policy staff and policy-related projects within the Strategic Initiatives department, coordinating closely with Divisions on projects of interest to them.

· In coordination with the Government Relations department, direct, review and develop all written testimony, correspondence and other materials on the International’s legislative and other public policy positions ensuring timely and high quality products.

· Develop and present the International’s positions before SEIU conferences, government groups, national commissions and public forums and with allies.

· Direct and/or prepare public policy reports and memoranda to support legislative and organizing campaigns and other SEIU initiatives.

· Work with other Strategic Initiatives teams, the Government Relations department, and other Departments/Divisions to design and implement federal and state policy and legislative strategies and related materials.

· Brief the International Union’s officers, Department and Division directors, and other senior officials on public policy issues, the positions of other unions and the long-term impact on SEIU.

· Perform other duties as assigned.

Contacts:

Include SEIU International and Local Union staff leaders and officers, elected officials, congressional staff, leaders of allied organizations, academics and other experts in public policy issues.

Direction and Decision Making:

This position reports to the Director of Strategic Initiatives and works independently.

Education and Experience:

Graduation from an accredited four-year college or university with a Bachelors’ Degree in a relevant field; advanced degree preferred. In addition, at least five (5) years of supervisory experience and (5) years of work-related experience in policy analysis including issue campaigning in an organizing, advocacy or political context, or a combination of education and experience that would provide for the following knowledge, skills and abilities:

· Knowledge of unions and other advocacy groups.

· Basic understanding of relevant public policy issues including labor and employment standards, macroeconomic policy, health care policy, and federal and state budgets and taxation, and thorough understanding of one or more of these issues.

· Ability to conduct policy analysis and issue development.

· Ability to develop strategy

· Ability to lead issue campaigns that require coordinating the work of multiple staff and external allies.

· Ability to resolve conflicts while maintaining important and effective relationships.

· Ability to work with people from diverse backgrounds and cultures.

· Ability to handle multiple projects and meet established timelines.

· Ability to recruit, manage and develop staff.

· Ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing

· Ability to make presentations.

· Skill in the use of personal computer and associated software used to perform analysis.

Physical Requirements:

Work is generally performed in an office setting. Long and extended hours and travel may be required.

Application Requirements:

A resume is required for all applications and a cover letter is highly suggested. Your cover letter should explain your reason for wanting to work for SEIU, an example of how you demonstrated success in a similar position and a description of how this position fits into your long-term career plan.

Benefits:

SEIU staff enjoy top notch benefits including comprehensive health benefits, major medical, dental and vision for employee and eligible dependents, domestic partner benefits, competitive salaries, generous holidays and vacation policies, and both a pension plan and a 401(K) Plan.

SEIU is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

