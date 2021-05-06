We strongly encourage people of color, transgender and non-binary people to apply. HRC is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes everyone, including non-LGBTQ people, to join our team.

Position Summary:

The Policy Coordinator reports directly to the Government Affairs Director and is responsible for providing support to HRC’s team of federal lobbyists.

Position Responsibilities:

Assist Government Affairs Director with all administrative duties including scheduling meetings, travel and appointments, managing department meetings, reporting expenses, and filling out check requests;

Work closely with department staff to coordinate communications, meetings, travel, events, schedules, retreats, and calendars;

Manage HRC Lobby Day events, including recruitment, registration, folder production, and logistics; plan receptions as needed;

Oversee the creation and publication of the HRC Congressional Scorecard;

Work with General Counsel’s office and other political department staff to file quarterly and biannual congressional lobbying reports on behalf of the organization;

Recruit, train and manage the Government Affairs interns;

Draft, prepare, and maintain correspondence and reports including letters, memos, position papers, fact sheets, website content, briefing materials, electronic presentations, submissions for HRC publications, etc.;

Manage filing system of emails and letters to the Hill, public comments, and coalition letters;

Draft and maintain policy content on HRC’s website;

Manage HRC’s Your Elected Officials portal on the HRC website

Draft, update and maintain record of legislation of interest to HRC, coalition endorsement letters, and communications with congressional staff.

Work closely with the Government Affairs Director to manage the department’s annual budget and monitor spending, including working with Finance and other staff to draft and reforecast budgets as needed;

Work with public policy advocates on policy issues as time allows;

Represent HRC at coalition meetings where appropriate;

Maintain Salesforce databases of congressional staff contacts;

Assist Government Affairs Director in preparing information for board members and meetings including compiling information for board reports, etc.;

Manage HRC legislative inbox and respond to requests for information from HRC members, board of directors, congressional and administrative staff and the public on government affairs issues;

Draft monthly updates for HRC’s Public Policy Committee board members;

Conduct legislative research; and

Other duties as assigned.

Position Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent work experience) with at least one to three years of experience with office work, preferably in politics or as an administrative assistant.

Capitol Hill political experience is a plus.

Exceptional attention to detail and organizational skills

Proficient in Microsoft Office applications (Word and Excel) and Google Apps (Gmail, Google Docs and Drive)

Excellent writing, editing and oral communication skills and the ability to adapt to an ever-changing political environment is essential.

Must be able to handle multiple tasks simultaneously while prioritizing important issues.

Strong attention to detail, commitment to high quality, professionalism and a timely product a must.

Interest in and commitment to LGBTQ rights required.

All positions at the Human Rights Campaign may require travel on a regular basis or periodically. Where the need arises for business travel, appropriate compensation as outlined by the Fair Labor Standards Act will apply.

