Rapoza Associates is a nonpartisan, lobbying and government relations firm with over four decades of experience providing comprehensive legislative and support services to community development and housing organizations, associations, and public agencies. Rapoza Associates staff work closely with clients to find effective and creative ways to reach their legislative goals, including policy research and drafting new legislative initiatives. Our clients are active in the New Markets Tax Credit and Community Development Financial Institutions programs at Treasury, rural development and housing programs at the Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Housing and Urban Development (HUD), as well as programs at the Small Business Administration (SBA).

Position Description

The firm is seeking a Policy Associate with experience working with coalitions and a strong grasp of membership development and management. The ideal candidate will also have an understanding of housing policy and appropriations. In this role, the Policy Associate will support the development and implementation of legislative strategies, as well as help cultivate and maintain relationships with federal agencies and Congress.

Rapoza Associates provides paid annual and sick leave and federal holidays, as well as health and dental benefits. Salary commensurate with experience.

Responsibilities

• Prepare grassroots communications, including social media posts and legislative updates to clients.

• Help provide day-to-day coalition building and management.

• Prepare policy materials, including fact sheets, reports, letters, testimony, talking points, and briefings.

• Attend hearings, mark-ups, and conference committees to report on and evaluate Congressional actions.

• Track and analyze federal legislation, regulations, and appropriations.

Qualifications

• At least 3 years of government relations, legislative, policy, advocacy, or lobbying experience.

• Knowledge of housing policy and/or appropriations is required, and familiarity with rural development is a plus.

• Excellent verbal and written communications skills are essential.

• Sound judgment, professional manner, and ability to perform when faced with tight deadlines and multiple priorities.

• Well-organized and detail-oriented.

Application Instructions

Please submit a resume and cover letter to Lana Chapman at Lana@Rapoza.org. No phone calls please.

Closing date for applications is January 15, 2018.