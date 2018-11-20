Energy Innovation Reform Project

Policy Associate

The Energy Innovation Reform Project (EIRP) seeks a policy associate to support two senior executives in managing its policy and research programs. The position blends research, policy and writing duties with administrative responsibilities. The successful candidate will have 2-3 years’ related experience, an understanding of energy and climate policy issues, and strong skills as an organizer and a writer. This is an excellent opportunity for advancement in a small but ambitious organization based in the Clarendon area in Arlington, VA. Capitol Hill experience is a plus.

EIRP is a nonprofit organization that promotes the development of advanced energy technologies and practices that improve the affordability, reliability, safety and security of American energy supplies and our energy economy. EIRP conducts high-quality independent research, organizes workshops and other programs, and advocates for public policies and private-sector initiatives that promote sustained innovation in, and commercialization of, advanced energy technologies. EIRP focuses on strategically significant technologies that can compete in global energy markets. For more information, please visit www.innovationreform.org

Responsibilities

Research and Analysis

–Monitor energy-related policies and proposals in administration, on Capitol Hill and in industry, think tanks, and advocacy groups and report weekly

–Monitor energy technology sector, especially new research and development and new projects, and report weekly

–Attend briefings and other events as directed and prepare short summaries

–Conduct directed research on energy technology and policy issues and write brief analytical summaries/reports

External Relations

–Organize meetings, workshops, seminars and other events

–Edit and proofread research and policy reports and manage their production and distribution, in print and electronically

–Ensure timely and regular updates to web site

–Manage institutional social media accounts, including regular social media posts

–Assist in drafting proposals and other external communications

–Monitor institutional email accounts and facilitate responses as needed

Operations

–Collect, compile and disseminate periodic reporting from EIRP political and research consultants

–Attend senior staff meetings/conference calls and prepare brief summaries of any agreed actions/decisions; monitor and report on implementation

–Monitor and report on adherence to strategic plan goals and timelines

Administration

–Manage administrative requirements of staff and consultant hiring and discharge

–Research and recommend vendors as needed

–Maintain organizational records, including board minutes and corporate documents

–Coordinate administrative matters as needed with funders or other organizational partners

–Other tasks as needed

Other Skills

–Excellent communication and writing skills

–Competent in Word, PowerPoint and Excel

–Comfort with both Microsoft and Apple operating systems

Compensation

This is an outstanding opportunity for a highly motivated early-career professional in a fast-growing, highly respected organization. EIRP is prepared to offer a competitive compensation package, including health, 401(k), and vacation benefits, commensurate with experience and skills.

To Apply: Please email letter of interest, including salary requirements and resume to: jobs@innovationreform.org. EIRP will review applications on a rolling basis and will accept applications until this position has been filled.