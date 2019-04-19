Policy and Research Manager (Healthcare) – WDC

Policy and Research Manager – WDC

​The Policy and Research Manager is responsible for assisting the Executive Vice President for Government Relations and Policy Development of the American Medical Rehabilitation Providers Association (AMRPA) in developing and pursuing the Association’s policy agenda at the federal level focused on health care issues of interest to the medical rehabilitation industry. The primary focus is on Medicare coverage, payment and access issues affecting rehabilitation providers, quality reporting programs and quality issues, alternative payment models, and other issues affecting post-acute care system.

The position requires the ability to work with internal colleagues, the Association’s leadership and membership, government stakeholders, as well as the patient, consumer and scientific communities.

Serve as association lead in developing AMRPA response to federal policies affecting quality issues for inpatient rehabilitation hospitals/units, and relevant quality and payment issues in alternative payment models

Serve as regulatory policy liaison for AMRPA membership on quality issues and supports the AMRPA membership in understanding federal compliance requirements for quality reporting, the IMPACT Act, and other IRF compliance issues

Assist with the development and implementation of the Association’s public policy agenda, such as with respect to Medicare coverage and payment issues impacting rehabilitation providers, as well as ongoing and future post-acute care demonstration projects

Engage with government officials, other national and state post-acute care associations, post-acute care trade associations, and other relevant long-term care stakeholders on behalf of AMRPA

Research, analyze, and evaluate proposed, pending and existing laws, Congressional legislation, federal rule-making, and recommend organizational positions, and lead related comment letters, memos, and association alerts

Contribute to Association materials, such as association newsletters, magazine articles, and other communications

Engage in data analysis to assess the impact of proposed policy changes on Association members (i.e, assess the impact of a proposed payment policies on hospital reimbursement levels)

Actively participate in research-focused association initiatives with external organizations and other stakeholder groups

Attend relevant CMS Open Door Forums, MedPAC meetings, agency webinars, and other post-acute care-focused events

Serve as lead staff liaison to internal association committees and working groups

Other Responsibilities

May supervise Government Relations & Policy Coordinators

Carries out supervisory responsibilities in accordance with the Association’s policies and applicable laws

Responsibilities include interviewing, hiring, and training employees; planning, assigning, and directing work; appraising performance; rewarding and disciplining employees; addressing complaints and resolving problems

Minimum of four (4) years working on health care policy issues (specifically with post-acute care providers such as inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and units, outpatient rehabilitation providers, long-term care hospitals, home health agencies and/or skilled nursing facilities), policy office of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, other federal agencies involved with health care/government relations, Congressional office, or experience working in policy development for a health care trade association or consulting firm focused on post-acute care quality issues

Bachelor’s degree in political science, public administration, international relations, international policy, social science, or other related field

Master’s in Public Health (or similar health master’s degree) or law degree is preferred

Quantitative analysis experience preferred

Analytical and forward thinker, results oriented, self-organized and self-starter

In-depth understanding of the legislative process, federal government operations/agency rule-making, and the political process

Excellent organizational skills and written/oral communication skills

Ability to prioritize, manage and complete multiple, complex projects

Travel Requirements

Travel may be necessary, up to 10% of the time and may be by travel by air, car, or rail.

