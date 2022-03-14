Join us in the fight to change the rules governing the economy, and make finance work for us, not against

us. Americans for Financial Reform Education Fund (AFREF) is seeking a Policy Analyst or Sr. Policy Analyst to work at the intersection of housing, corporate power, and climate justice.

The Policy Analyst / Senior Policy Analyst will focus on the role of Wall Street firms and Wall Street

practices in the affordable housing crisis, and support grassroots organizations work to confront and

change them. They will staff AFREF’s coalition housing task force where goals include expanding

homeownership, closing the racial homeownership gap, and preventing foreclosures. And they will work

with our climate finance team to develop and promote housing policies that improve climate resilience

and contribute to climate mitigation in ways that protect communities and consumers. Advancing racial

equity will be an important focus of the project. They will shine a spotlight on abusive practices and the

structures that drive them; find opportunities at the national level to highlight problems and lift up

solutions; and identify Federal levers for change including regulatory and administrative action.

The Policy Analyst / Senior Policy Analyst will work with AFREF colleagues and partner organizations to

research and write materials exploring and explaining issues for a variety of audiences; analyze, respond

to, and formulate regulatory and legislative policy proposals; and work with AFREF leadership, staff, and

partners to develop and implement a policy agenda for change with housing and climate justice groups as key stakeholders.

AFREF played a leading role in winning passage of the Dodd Frank Financial Reform law and the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; and we are driving the fight for broader transformations of the financial system to advance economic, racial, and social justice and to fight climate change. AFREF’s staff develops policy and strategies in collaboration with a coalition of more than 200 consumer, civil rights, labor, community based, and other organizations, along with academics and policy experts.

Job responsibilities include:

● Developing and articulating AFREF policy priorities by writing policy memos, regulatory comment letters, reports, and other materials for a range of audiences.

● Providing policy analysis and research support for grassroots partners

● Analyzing and responding to policy proposals, legislation, and proposed rules.

● Providing leadership and coordination for AFR’s coalitions on these issues, and facilitating

collaboration among coalition partners to amplify key perspectives and messages of grassroots housing, environmental justice and climate organizations.

● Collaborating with partners to develop and implement advocacy strategies to advance our policy

goals.

● Explaining policy issues to non-specialists and making connections to broader economic, racial,

and social justice work.

● Representing AFR at meetings with regulators, legislators, and other policy makers, and with

allies and coalition partners.

● Identifying and developing relationships with partners who can contribute to our understanding

and collaborate in advancing our policy goals.

● Communicating AFREF’s perspectives and policy positions to the press in collaboration with our

communications staff.

Ideal candidates will have:

● A strong commitment to racial and economic and justice;

● Excellent policy analysis and research skills

● Ability to write and speak effectively for a broad range of audiences

● Strong strategic thinking capabilities

● Knowledge of housing policy/ housing finance, and knowledge of climate finance policy

● Experience developing innovative approaches to policy challenges

● Experience working with diverse coalitions and grassroots organizations

● In depth understanding of regulatory and legislative processes

● Comfort working both independently and cooperatively with other staff and coalition members

● Enjoy the challenge of learning new issues and subject areas

● An ability to multitask, and to be comfortable in a diverse work environment

● A law degree or an advanced degree in a related field are desirable but not required for this position

Compensation:

Annual salary range: $70,000 – $90,000 (Policy Analyst) or $90,000 – $112,000 (Sr. Policy Analyst), commensurate with experience. Generous benefits, including medical, dental, vision, and 401K. More experienced candidates will have opportunities to play a leadership role, and less experienced candidates will have opportunities to expand and develop their expertise.

How to apply:

Please submit a letter of interest, resume and two writing samples via: https://apply.workable.com/americans-for-financial-reform-education-fund-afref-1/j/BBCFED4A35/

AFREF is committed to a workplace that reflects the diversity of America defined broadly and where the

talent, skills and uniqueness of each staff member are respected. We are committed to a policy of equity

for all employees and to equal opportunity for all applicants for employment without regard to race,

color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression,

family responsibilities, and disability.