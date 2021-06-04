Policy Analyst or Sr. Policy Analyst, banking, systemic risk, and economic and racial justice

Join us in the fight to hold Wall Street accountable, and make finance work for us, not against us. Americans for Financial Reform Education Fund (AFREF) is seeking a Policy Analyst to work toward effective regulation of banking and capital markets to protect the economy from financial instability and address the ways in which an unaccountable financial sector drives inequality and economic and racial injustice. This position will focus on the economic risks created by instability in banking and capital markets.

AFREF played a leading role in winning passage of the Dodd Frank Financial Reform law and the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and we are driving the fight for broader transformations of the financial system to advance economic, racial, and social justice. AFREF’s staff develops plans and strategies in collaboration with a coalition of more than 200 consumer, civil rights, labor, community-based, and other organizations, along with academics and policy experts.

This Policy Analyst or Sr. Policy Analyst will work with AFREF staff and partners to analyze, respond to, and formulate regulatory and legislative proposals in the areas of capital markets, banking regulation, financial stability, derivatives regulation, and more; write materials exploring and explaining these issues for a variety of audiences supporting AFR’s positions; and work with the AFREF Managing Director of Policy, staff, and partners to develop and implement strategies to win policy change.

Job responsibilities include:

● Developing – in collaboration with colleagues – and explaining AFR policy priorities in the areas of capital markets, banking regulation, financial stability, derivatives and more.

● Writing policy memos, regulatory comment letters, reports, and other materials for a range of audiences

● Analyzing and responding to policy proposals, legislation, and proposed rules

● Helping to manage AFR’s issue task forces in these areas, including building the capacity of AFR’s coalition, facilitating collaboration, and developing and implementing strategies to advance our policy goals.

● Explaining financial policy issues to non-experts and making connections between financial policy and broader economic, racial, and social justice work.

● Tracking developments in financial markets and analyzing their implications for governance of the financial sector

● Representing AFR at meetings with regulators, legislators, and other policy makers, and with allies and coalition partners.

● Identifying and developing relationships with additional policy experts, academics, and practitioners who can contribute to our understanding of financial reform issues or collaborate with us in advancing our policy goals.

● Communicating AFREF’s perspectives and policy positions to the press in collaboration with our communications staff.

Ideal candidates will have:

● A strong commitment to economic and racial justice;

● Knowledge of financial system and banking issues;

● Excellent policy analysis and research skills

● Ability to write effectively for a broad range of audiences

● Experience with the legislative and regulatory processes

● Strong strategic thinking capabilities

● Comfort working both independently and cooperatively with other staff and coalition members

● Experience working with coalitions

● Enjoy the challenge of exploring new issues and subject areas

● An ability to multitask, and to be comfortable in a diverse and fast-moving work environment

● A law degree, an advanced degree in a related field, advocacy experience in financial regulation, and/or professional experience in banking or capital markets are highly desirable for this position.

Compensation:

Annual salary range: $70,000 – $90,000 (Policy Analyst) or $90,000 – $110,000 (Sr. Policy Analyst), commensurate with experience. Generous benefits, including medical, dental, vision, and 401K.

More experienced candidates will be able to play a leadership role, and less experienced candidates will be able to expand and develop their expertise.

How to apply:

Please send a letter of interest, resume and two writing samples to Darrell Diggins, at: employment@ourfinancialsecurity.org. (Enter “Banking Policy” in subject line and where you found the listing in the body of the email.)

AFREF is committed to a workplace that reflects the diversity of America defined broadly and where the talent, skills and uniqueness of each staff member are respected. We are committed to a policy of equity for all employees and to equal opportunity for all applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, family responsibilities, and disability.