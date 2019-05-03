Policy Advisor

As the nation’s leading pro-choice advocacy group, NARAL Pro-Choice America is dedicated to protecting and expanding reproductive freedom for all Americans, including abortion access.

Along with more than 2 million member activists from all 50 states and a network of state affiliates, NARAL works to guarantee that each woman has access to the full range of reproductive freedoms. This means we are on the front lines in the fight to expand access to abortion, make contraception more affordable, prohibit discrimination against pregnant women, and ensure all parents have access to paid leave. In recognition of our work defending the constitutional right to abortion, Fortune Magazine rated NARAL as “one of the top 10 advocacy groups in America.”

At NARAL, we don’t operate or litigate; we organize and mobilize. Working together, we push our friends to be bolder, lift up the champions fighting with us on the front line for true reproductive freedom, and we shine a spotlight of accountability on bad actors that work to impose their ideological agenda on others.

This position is: Level IV, Union, Exempt

Summary

Track and analyze federal and state reproductive-rights related policy actions, including legislation, executive actions, legal cases, and federal nominees. Produce written analysis, policy memos, fact sheets, and other materials. Support NARAL’s lobbying work on Capitol Hill and in the states, and represent NARAL with coalition partners and other constituencies.

Responsibilities

● In coordination with lobbyists, track relevant reproductive rights policy developments at the state and federal level. As assigned, review and analyze these policies, including legislation, executive regulations and guidance, and legal cases.

● Write, edit, and update policy memos, federal comments, fact sheets, model legislation, preparatory materials for legislative hearings, and other policy and advocacy documents.

● Research federal judicial and executive branch nominees’ records and compile preliminary research reports.

● Work collaboratively with Government Relations Department colleagues to advance a proactive policy agenda at the state and federal levels.

● Review cross-department materials for policy accuracy, including press releases, talking points, emails to members, and other materials.

● As assigned, represent NARAL with coalitions, legislators, and other partners.

● Shared management of interns, including supervision of intern research.

● Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

● Four-year college degree, plus 3-5 years’ work experience required. JD or other relevant advanced degree preferred. An advanced degree in a related field may be substituted for up to two years of experience.

● Experience working on reproductive health and related issues.

● Policy and legal analysis, research, and writing experience.

● Understanding of the state and federal policy landscape, including executive and legislative processes.

● Strong written and oral communication skills and attention to detail.

● Ability to work independently and collaboratively while meeting deadlines consistently with minimal supervision.

● Ability to work in a fast-paced environment, and to efficiently manage multiple tasks and timelines simultaneously.

● Experience working with diverse groups, working with a multicultural workforce, and sensitivity to and appreciation of cultural differences.

● Clear understanding of, and commitment to, NARAL’s mission and goals.

Application Process

NARAL Pro-Choice America does not discriminate on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, age, disability, marital status, veteran status, or political affiliation. Candidates from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

To apply for this position, please send a resume and cover letter to:

Email: GRpolicy@prochoiceamerica.org

Subject line: Policy Advisor