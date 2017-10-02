Part-Time Accounting Intern

Global Health Strategies and Global Finance Strategies

About the Position:

The Accounting Intern, reporting to the Senior Accountant (SA), provides accounting and administrative support for a fast growing client-service organization specializing in global health as well as its subsidiary that provides outsourced accounting services to small NGO clients. We focus on international public health issues that impact developing nations and emerging markets. Our clients include foundations, NGOs, government agencies, academic institutions and product development partnerships.

This position is part-time (up to 20 hours per week) paid hourly with a specific schedule to be arranged by mutual agreement between the candidate and SA. The ideal candidate is an accounting student in their third or fourth year of an undergraduate accounting program.

Responsibilities:

• Accounts Payable – responsible for processing accounts payable including but not limited to: ensuring appropriate authorizations and documentation, ensuring prompt payments to vendors, consultants and staff; reviewing, allocating and posting monthly credit card expense transactions, managing a travel database, entering bills into the accounting database

• Bank Reconciliations – responsible for supporting the associate accountant on monthly bank account reconciliations

• Finance & Operations Administrative Support – provides overall support to the Finance & Operations Team including managing electronic and paper files, updating and maintaining the general database of contacts, data entry and participates in other administrative tasks as needed

Required Qualifications:

• Candidate for Bachelor Degree in the third or fourth year of an undergraduate accounting program

• Prior internship experience in accounting

• Knowledge & experience in General Ledger transaction posting

• Working knowledge of MS Office, intermediate level Excel skills, QuickBooks knowledge a plus

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English with the ability to report on

complex data in an easily understandable manner