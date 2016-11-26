PAID INTERNSHIP: Program Assistant, Public Policy, Business-Government Relations

The Washington Campus is a non-profit, non-partisan educational consortium that provides intensive, experiential residency courses in Washington, DC, for MBA, Executive MBA, and other graduate students and working professionals. Through face-to-face discussions with policy makers and policy influencers, site visits to Capitol Hill and Executive Branch and Federal agencies, and access to an extensive network of DC experts, The Washington Campus educates organizational leaders on how to effectively and ethically manage business-government relations.

The Washington Campus is seeking a full-time intern, who has graduated from college, for our 2017 Winter/Spring semester to assist Program Coordinators and VPs with the preparation and implementation of our programs. The intern will be given a range of responsibilities including (but not limited to):

• Tending to front office and administrative needs

• Aiding Program Coordinators with program planning and execution

• Website, Facebook, and other media updates

• Assisting VPs with special projects and research

The ideal candidate is extremely organized, detail-oriented, has a ‘can-do’ attitude, and superb writing skills. Past experiences with event planning, customer service jobs, editing, and use of audio-visual technology are helpful. Experience with Microsoft Office, Adobe, photo and video editing, and web applications is essential. A strong interest in politics, government, public policy, non-profits, and education is important. The flexibility to work some evenings and weekends during select program weeks is essential.

The internship will begin in January/February and will be completed in May/June, 2017. Selected candidates for the position must be readily available to interview in person at our offices. Compensation is $14 per hour and various benefits are provided. The Campus is conveniently located downtown near the Farragut West and North Metro subway stations in Washington, DC. If interested, please send a resume and cover letter (with your available start and end dates) to Mr. Matthew Marchetti at mmarchetti@washcampus.edu.

The Washington Campus welcomes participants from diverse backgrounds and does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, gender, orientation, national or ethnic origin, or disability.