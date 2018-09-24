The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), the national not-for-profit association established in 1863 & representing over 91,000 veterinarians working in private & corporate practice, government, industry, academia, & uniformed services, is seeking a PAC Manager for our Governmental Relations Division (GRD) located in Washington, D.C. The GRD advocates the Association’s policies & positions on federal legislative & regulatory issues that affect animal & human health & the veterinary profession. Our mission is to lead the profession by advocating for our members & advancing the science & practice of veterinary medicine to improve animal & human health

Reporting to the GRD Director, the PAC Manager will work closely & collaboratively with the AVMA PAC Board, staff, & AVMA’s PAC consulting firm to establish, enhance, & maintain activities related to the AVMA PAC including fundraising & coordinating fundraisers for political candidates; maintenance of all PAC records; maintaining excellent communications with Members of Congress & campaign staffs; monitoring political & election activities on issues of interest to the AVMA & the AVMA PAC Policy Board; providing political & election information & expertise to members, students, state veterinary associations & colleges of veterinary medicine; as well as coordinating/planning PAC Board meetings.

BS or BA in political science or a related field is required, along with a minimum of 3 years of work experience with federal PAC’s with a demonstrated ability to increase PAC contributions & 3 years of experience administering a PAC, knowledge of Democracy Direct a plus. Must have fundraising expertise, & a demonstrated knowledge of, & experience with, the federal legislative, political & election process & Federal Election Laws & Regulations. Must have excellent communication & interpersonal skills. Some travel. This could be a part-time opportunity for the right candidate.

The AVMA offers a flexible/supportive work environment & excellent benefits. Deadline for application is 10/12/2018. Application must include cover letter, resume, & salary requirements. Submit to: apply@avma.org

Located in Schaumburg, Illinois, with an office in Washington, D.C., the AVMA is structured to work for its members, & acts as a collective voice for its membership & for the profession. The AVMA provides a number of benefits to its members, including information resources, state & federal advocacy, opportunities to address issues affecting policies that govern the profession & practice of veterinary medicine, continuing education opportunities, quality publications, & discounts on personal & professional products, programs & services. The work of the AVMA is carried out by a dedicated staff of over 160. The organization is governed by an 18-member Board of Directors & has a $30M+ annual operating budget.

