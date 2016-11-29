Outreach Associate, Spending, Budget and Tax

Please apply online at https://www.appone.com/MainInfoReq.asp?R_ID=1453789&B_ID=10&fid=1&Adid=0&ssbgcolor=FFFFFF&SearchScreenID=2461&CountryID=3&LanguageID=2 for consideration for this position.

The Mercatus Center at George Mason University is seeking an Outreach Associate as part of our federal outreach team to assist with the strategic development and implementation of research dissemination to Congress and federal agencies focused on the issues of budget/taxes/spending/health care. This role will work closely with members of the outreach, communications, and research teams and reports to the Director of Federal Outreach.

Primary Responsibilities:

Responsible for providing up to date information about current and anticipated policy action primarily on budget/tax/spending-related issues on Capitol Hill.

Assist the outreach and events teams in producing timely and relevant programs.

Help establish and enhance strategies and networks for the dissemination of Mercatus research products to relevant policy audiences, including the responsibility to:

Ensure Mercatus research products are presented to Capitol Hill, federal agencies, and other outreach audiences in an accessible and timely manner, and

Identify opportunities for collaboration or research development with other organizations and individuals who would derive value from using Mercatus research.

Assist Mercatus outreach and research teams in evaluating the highest value contribution that Mercatus scholarship can bring to research resources available in a public policy field, including original and derivative research products.

Coordinate internal communications and reporting between outreach team and other Mercatus departments.

Assist the Director of Federal Outreach in securing invitations to testify before and brief relevant committees, Members of Congress and agency decision makers.

Minimum Requirements:

The candidate will have a solid understanding and knowledge of Congressional budget, tax and spending issues and an understanding of relevant committee structure and procedures.

The ideal candidate will have a minimum of three to five years’ experience working on Capitol Hill.

Interest in market-oriented ideas and understanding of economic concepts.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Writing experience.

Ability to balance multiple responsibilities.

Curiosity, creative thinking, and interpersonal skills.

Experience with contact management software (e.g. Salesforce) is preferred, but a willingness to learn is very important.

Commitment to the mission of Mercatus.

Employee Benefits

Salary is competitive and will be commensurate with experience. In addition, excellent benefits to all individual employees, including full health and dental coverage, flexible spending accounts, long-term disability and life insurance, a 403(b) retirement savings program, a parking permit, and twelve free credits at George Mason University.

About the Mercatus Center at George Mason University

For over 25 years, the Mercatus Center at George Mason University has been the world’s premier university source for market-oriented ideas—bridging the gap between academic ideas and real-world problems. A university-based research center, Mercatus works to advance knowledge about how markets work to improve our lives by training graduate students, conducting research, and applying sound economics to offer solutions to society’s most pressing problems.