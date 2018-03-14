Organizing Operations/Logistic Assistant

SEIU (Service Employees International Union)

Job Title: Organizing Operations/Logistics Assistant Grade: PS-1, Starting Salary $ 60,992.13/ YR

Location: Washington, D.C.

Purpose:

The person is responsible for assisting the Operations Manager III, Organizing with the financial and logistics functions of the National Organizing Department which include budget monitoring, and coordinating logistical needs for the Organizing trainings.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES: (Any one position may not include all of the specific duties and responsibilities listed. Examples provide a general summary of the work required and should not be treated as a total and complete list of expected duties to be performed by employees in the classification.)

· Arranges travel logistics including, but not limited to flights, car rentals, hotel accommodations and long term housing, makes any changes necessary, confirms that individuals or groups have completed travel or arrived at destinations, and alerts manager or his or her designee of any potential or realized problems.

· Provides logistical assistance associated with production of materials for large and small scale conferences, trainings and other meetings.

· Assists with the Identification and adoption of best practices to increase effectiveness and efficiency of Organizing Operations.

· Tracks budget to actual spending and provides reporting on a monthly basis as well as on an ad hoc basis, related to Organizing expenditures.

· Works collaboratively with the training coordinator to plan and execute Organizing trainings. Will also work closely with the Operations Manager III, to assist with the development of training agendas, preparing materials, workshops, and arranging all aspects of lodging, catering and room set up.

· Maintains operations systems for required to process various departmental departmental payments. Recommends and implements process changes.

· Provides Operations Manager III and staff with proactive assessment and planning to maintain and improve financial tracking infrastructure. Serves as a liaison to Accounting, Meetings and Travel and other departments to assist staff, and faculty with resolving problems.

· Responsible for budget management, including oversight of established systems and assists in preparation of the annual budget.

· Creates reports for the Operations Manager III and other staff as needed including comparative analysis of work with locals, budget projections and other analysis necessary to ensure that the departmental spending and expenses remain within established budgetary allotments.

· Arrange travel for IEB and Workgroup Meetings.

· Performs other assignments as required to meet the goals and objectives of the department.

Contacts:

Include SEIU field and headquarters staff and leaders, Local Union.

Direction and Decision Making:

This position reports to the Operations Manager III, Organizing and the incumbent works under general supervision.

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university; and at least three (3) years of related work experience with a minimum of one (1) year of experience with campaign and field logistics, budgets, operations, meeting planning, database development; and familiarity specifically with field based operations and campaigns and/or a combination of education and experience that demonstrates the knowledge, skills and abilities listed below. Previous campaign coordination experience preferred; and skilled in the use of accounting software is recommended.

Equivalency:

High School diploma or GED; and five (5) years of experience in campaign and field logistics operations, budgets, meeting planning, database development; and familiarity specifically with field based operations and campaigns.

Or, a combination of education and experience that would provide for the following knowledge, skills and abilities: Commitment to promoting SEIU’s goals

· Proven ability to exercise sound judgment and discretion

· Skilled in planning, organizing and executing small and large scale meetings, trainings and other events on short notice, including agendas and workshops within an established budget

· Knowledge of computerized database programs and financial analysis

· Ability to use databases to track and process field based expenses, travel, lodging records, assignments and personal information.

· Ability to handle multiple “priority” projects simultaneously and meet established

· deadlines.

· Demonstrated ability to lead a team in order to complete projects

· Advanced and demonstrated skills in the use of computers to include Microsoft Office suite (e.g. Access and Excel), databases, spreadsheets, and Internet research;

· Ability to pay attention to the minute details of a project or task; above average organizational skills

· Ability to adapt to changing situations on a daily basis

· Demonstrated ability to be diplomatic, taking a professional approach to problem solving while thinking independently and creatively

· Ability to travel

· Ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing

· Ability to formulate a meeting budget, identify assumptions and variables

TESTS/CERTIFICATION

Microsoft Word (Intermediate)

PowerPoint (Intermediate)

Excel (Intermediate)

Physical Requirements:

Work is generally performed in an office setting. Extended hours and travel required.

Probationary Period:

36 Weeks

Application Requirements:

A resume is required for all applications and a cover letter is highly suggested. Your cover letter should explain your reason for wanting to work for SEIU, an example of how you demonstrated success in a similar position and a description of how this position fits into your long-term career plan.

Benefits:

SEIU staff enjoy top notch benefits including comprehensive health benefits, major medical, dental and vision for employee and eligible dependents, domestic partner benefits, competitive salaries, generous holidays and vacation policies, and both a pension plan and a 401(K) Plan.

This position is part of a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and as such the incumbent is bound by the language of said agreement and party to all benefits, dues and requirements associated with being a member of a union and the (CBA).

Relocation costs are not covered by SEIU.

SEIU is an Equal Opportunity Employer

