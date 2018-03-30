A progressive political consulting firm – IRN, Inc. – is actively seeking an experienced and highly organized administrative professional to fill an Operations / Executive Assistant position. This is a full-time position located in the downtown Denver area.

Responsibilities include a wide range of high-level administrative and office support activities, such as:

Scheduling meetings with high net worth donors and/or high profile individuals

Preparing presentations using power point and/or prezi

Advancing rooms for meetings with high net worth donors and/or high profile individuals (includes projector, phone and food/drink set-up)

Event planning and support

Purchase and inventory of office supplies

Invoice management and tracking

Research

Website backend and database management

Other special projects as needed

Qualified individuals will be detail oriented, professional, responsible, upbeat, and team-oriented and have exceptional communication, administrative, organization and computer skills. A very strong service orientation and the ability to multi-task and be flexible are a must.

Qualifications

At least four years of work experience in a related position.

At least two years of scheduling experience.

Strong writing and communications skills.

Must be detail oriented.

Must have a friendly and pleasant demeanor and good people skills.

Must have experience working on websites and with database management

Excellent computer skills – Internet, Word, Excel, & Power Point.

Knowledge of Colorado politics.

A strong commitment to progressive causes.

Must work well under pressure, have the ability to manage several projects simultaneously, and adhere to strict deadlines.

Must be willing to have a flexible work schedule.

Must understand and respect requirements of confidentiality.

Must be discreet, tactful and unobtrusive.

How to Apply

Email a resume, cover letter, and writing sample to info@aeqres.com and include Operations / Executive Assistant in the subject heading. If we find your skills match those of the position, we will contact you for an interview.

This organization is an Equal Opportunity Employer.