SEIU (Service Employees International Union)

Job Title: Operations Manager (Union Organizing ) Grade: MGT C

Location: Washington, D.C.

Purpose of Position:

The Operations Manager is responsible for a broad range of financial and administrative functions for the National Organizing Department including managing subsidies for campaigns, tracking campaign budgets and expenses, and handling logistics for meetings and travel

Principle Duties and Responsibilities: Perform a wide range of duties assigned by the International Union, including but not limited to the following:

• In support of the organizing program, provides financial management to the campaign including monthly reports on the organizing campaign budget, spending, and analysis.

• Manages budgets for organizing field campaigns, processes monthly subsidies, tracks city campaign expenses, and other campaign expenses.

• Tracks information on organizing campaign budgets, spending, and city reporting.

• Provides guidance and best practices for campaign budgets and reporting.

• Provides administrative support to various staff on the team.

• Develops and maintains systems to track and store critical information related to the campaigns.

• Provides logistical support to the department for staff meetings, key events, and assists campaigns with booking local travel.

• Performs other duties as assigned in support of the work of the department.

Contacts:

Includes SEIU staff, affiliate staff, local union officials, organizing field staff and other coalitions.

Direction and Decision Making:

This position reports to the Organizing Operations Manager and works closely with the Field Campaign Director.

Education and Experience:

Graduations from an accredited four year college or university with a bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience required. At least three (3) years’ experience working with financial data, logistics, or organizing campaigns. Labor movement experience is desirable.

Or combinations of educations and experience that would provide for the following knowledge, skills and abilities

• Knowledge of labor unions and organizing campaigns.

• Ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing with leaders, staff and vendors..

• Ability to create and analyze financial reports.

• Thorough knowledge of standard financial practices.

• Knowledge and understanding of SEIU’s travel and expense policies.

• Thorough knowledge of Microsoft Office software and SEIU Financial software.

• Ability to work in a team

• Ability to work independently, with minimum supervision to accomplish goals and objectives.

• Ability to use a high level of judgment and demonstrate leadership qualities.

• Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously.

• Ability to work independently and develop and maintain relationships with all levels of staff both headquarters and field.

• Must have excellent interpersonal skills, with the ability to work with diverse groups of people, with patience and flexibility.

• Must be detailed oriented, self-motivated, and self-reliant, with the ability to be flexible and take initiative while performing well within a team.

• Demonstrated ability to independently manage own work and the work of others.

• Skill in the use of personal computer including software for tracking budgets and disbursements

• Ability to develop, monitor and control budget

Physical Requirements:

Work is generally performed in an office setting. Long and extended hours and travel required.

Application Requirements:

A resume and cover letter are required for all applications. Your cover letter should explain your reason for wanting to work for SEIU, an example of how you demonstrated success in a similar position and a description of how this position fits into your long-term career plan.

Benefits:

SEIU staff enjoy top notch benefits including comprehensive health benefits, major medical, dental and vision for employee and eligible dependents, domestic partner benefits, competitive salaries, generous holidays and vacation policies, and both a pension plan and a 401(K) Plan.

SEIU is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

