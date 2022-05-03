About AFR Education Fund

AFR Education Fund has been called “the leading voice for Wall Street accountability” in Washington. Help us continue and grow this important work.

Formed in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, our coalition led the ‘outside’ campaign to strengthen and win passage of the Dodd-Frank Financial Reform bill, including the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Since then, we have fought Wall Street capture, improved countless rules and regulations, reigned in abuses by predatory lenders, and put big new ideas on the table to make finance work for most people, not against us.

AFREF’s staff effectively advances the agenda of a diverse and powerful coalition of more than 200 consumer, civil rights, labor, community-based, and other organizations, along with academics and other experts, working together to move forward this fundamentally important set of levers for progress towards economic and racial justice.

Job Overview

The Operations Associate will support the operations of AFR Ed Fund and AFR in the areas of Accounting, Development, Human Resources, and People and Culture, as well as provide support to the COO and the Executive Director with administration, scheduling, and special projects.

The ideal candidate will be good at multitasking, detail-oriented, self-driven, and creative. They will have an exceptional ability to set up and maintain solid systems and be attuned to interacting with a variety of audiences (staff, board members, partners, vendors, etc.). The successful candidate will appreciate and enjoy the fast-paced nature of our work, be motivated by AFREF’s mission, and have a strong commitment to economic and racial justice.

Job responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Organizational systems support:

The Operations Associate will ensure administrative and operational activities run smoothly on a daily and long-term basis

Staff organizational calls and meetings including scheduling, coordination, note-taking, and follow-up, and special projects

Assist with Board of Directors communications

Troubleshoot technology and administrative issues and provide support to staff in a timely manner

Accounting and Development support:

Execute credit card reconciliations and reimbursement processing for operations team

General grants administration support, including filing proposals and reports, and updating grants calendar

Human Resources support:

Edit and post job descriptions, manage application files for hiring, schedule interviews and communicate with candidates

Coordinate the creation of onboarding schedules, participate in onboarding training

Office Coordinator Functions:

Organize virtual and in-person office events and special occasions

Liaison with office building manager and several organization vendors

Ensure adequate office supplies and in-office appliances and equipment maintenance

Facilitate the organization’s hybrid workplace by maintaining office map and space to ensure office space needs are met

Requirements and Qualifications include:

At least 2 years of previous experience with operations, office administration, and/or executive assistance, ideally in a nonprofit setting

Commitment to economic and racial justice

Be comfortable managing up with supervisors and senior staff to ensure timelines are met and projects are completed successfully

Be able to work independently with minimal supervision

Proficient at multitasking and be comfortable being in a fast-paced and diverse environment

Be well organized and detail-oriented

Have good judgment and a proactive approach to solving problems

Excellent communication skills including interpersonal diplomacy; highly collaborative, and a be an active listener

Proficiency with MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Google Suite, formatting documents and be able to manage multiple lists and databases

Ideally have experience with administrator roles on Zoom, LastPass, and Google Suite or be able to learn new software quickly

Salary and Benefits: Salary range $48,000 – $60,000. Generous benefits, including medical, dental, vision, 401k, paid holidays and sick leave, mobile phone allowance, and remote-working flexibility.

Location: This is a DC/MD/VA-based position. The organization is currently on a hybrid work model, and this position requires some amount of in-office work, at our DC office.

HOW TO APPLY

Please submit your application with a letter of interest and resume via our candidate portal linked here: https://apply.workable.com/americans-for-financial-reform-education-fund-afref-1/j/D8C65ED8FA/

We are committed to a workplace that reflects the diversity of America defined broadly and where the talent, skills and uniqueness of each staff member are respected. We are committed to a policy of equity for all employees and to equal opportunity for all applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, family responsibilities, and disability.