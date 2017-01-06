Office and Benefits Manager

The Renewable Fuels Association is the national trade association for the domestic ethanol industry, working to advance development, production and use of ethanol. We are in need of an office manager who can provide overall supervision of the administrative staff and office duties, including the company’s benefit plan and human resources, and staff support to the CEO. Great job for a Hill office manager and/or scheduler.

Office management responsibilities include:

• Manage the administrative support staff

• Handle miscellaneous shipping via UPS and FedEx

• Process signatures for various documents and contracts

• Monitor and order office supplies and equipment

• Work with accountant to provide appropriate backup and support

• Receive, open and distribute mail

• Light bookkeeping support – enter accounts payable

• Interact with building management as needed

Human resources responsibilities include:

• Coordinate annual enrollment process for the employee benefit plan, as well as status event changes to plans throughout the year.

• Work with accountant to generate tax forms for businesses and employees (W-9s; W-4’s and I-9’s)

• Create and update forms and documents as needed (employee manual, etc.)

• Manage leave and sick time requests

• Work with the health plan consultant as a liaison with staff to resolve issues

Support for CEO includes:

• Relieves CEO of administrative detail and other work as assigned.

• Communicates directly to staff and outside parties on behalf of executive

• On behalf of the executive, respond appropriately via memos, letters, documents

• Help with travel and schedule arrangements

The ideal candidate completes work with a limited degree of supervision, identifying opportunities for improvements to basic processes. He/she provides attention to detail and possesses analysis and time management skills. Experience in the field required.

The ideal candidate is able to adapt to changing business needs and priorities and thrive in a wide variety of areas, utilizing an assortment of aptitude and skills.

The job requires continuous use of technical and business acumen and a detailed knowledge of organizational operations, organizational procedures, and personnel. Proficiency on Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Outlook a must.

To apply:

Candidates are strongly encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Applications including a cover letter describing your interest and qualifications and your resume or CV should be sent to mgiglio@ethanolrfa.org.