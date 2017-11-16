No Labels Deputy Director

No Labels is seeking a Deputy Director to work closely with the senior management team. This position is perfect for someone who is systems-oriented, enjoys working in a fast-paced environment, and possesses a truly bipartisan ethos. This position offers a unique hybrid of internal and external responsibilities. No Labels is a friendly work environment with a mission-driven team.

Daily tasks include:

• Management of office operations, including oversight of the organization’s budget, finance, payroll and benefits

• Primary management of No Labels office staff, leading staff meetings, and overseeing work assignments, events and projects

• Outreach to Capitol Hill

• Booking guests for weekly No Labels Radio show on SiriusXM

Recommended Skills & Experience:

• 7-10 years related experience (salary up to $95,000, depending on experience)

• Meticulous attention to detail

• Excellent communication and management skills

• Ability to multi-task, work in a fast-paced environment, and meet deadlines

• No-task-too-small-or-large attitude

• Flexibility and willingness to collaborate with team members

• Proficiency in Microsoft Office required, experience with Salesforce is a plus

• Bachelors degree is required

To apply, please send resume and cover letter to jobs@nolabels.org. Please indicate in your email that you found this listing on hillzoo.com.