SEIU (Service Employees International Union)

National Political Director

Washington, DC

Purpose:

SEIU’s National Political Director directs the political program for the Service Employees International Union, a 2 million member organization dedicated to improving lives of workers and their families. SEIU’s political program builds power for workers as part of a wider movement to win a more just society, and is one of the largest and most successful political programs in the country.

The National Political Director works with SEIU’s elected leaders to craft strategies and drive programs that:

• Strengthen the political capacity of our local unions and members to hold power at the national, state and local level, including expanding our base of activists, building our internal political fundraising program and improving the skills of our staff and members.

• Build independent political power for SEIU and our partners in a wider movement through developing sustainable civic engagement programs and political organizations, particularly in communities of color.

• Drive our program to elect champions for working families and shift the political debate to focus on agenda that improves the lives of workers and their families and communities.

• Support campaigns to win economic, racial, immigrant and environmental justice at the federal, state and local level, and hold elected officials accountable to those issues.

Primary Responsibilities:

• Oversees SEIU’s efforts with local unions and elected leaders to develop and drive programs to that recruit and develop political activism among SEIU’s membership.

• Develops and drives SEIU’s civic engagement initiatives and SEIU’s role with independent political vehicles, including collaborative efforts with national and state partners and funders.

• Develops and drives SEIU’s electoral strategy in collaboration with Officers and local unions. Serves as the primary contact with national political committees and other important electoral actors.

• Works with the Officers, local union leaders and other senior staff to help shape and set the overall agenda for SEIU’s political program.

• Oversees the Department’s plan, staff and budget and works to meet the goals of the union. Serves as a liaison to other department directors to assist them in decision making around key strategies.

• Coordinate with the Government Relations Director and other staff leaders to support issue campaigns.

• Coordinate with the Government Relations Director to develop and implement International candidate evaluation, political endorsement and contribution process for candidates and allied organizations.

• Represent the International Union and Officers on Boards, commissions and national committees when requested.

• Act as spokesperson or press contact for SEIU on electoral matters.

• Perform other duties as required.

Contacts:

President and Officers, DivisionDepartment Directors, Local Union Leaders. Candidates and key political party leaders and staff; senior political staff at key partners, including other unions, coalition partners and allies and national organizations, outside counsel and consultants, policy and academic representatives and the press

Direction and Decision Making:

This position reports to the President and Chief of Staff.

Education and Experience:

A minimum of 10 years’ experience in political, organizing or campaign-related work. Degree from an accredited four year college or university is preferred, or experience that is equivalent to a degree.

• Experience building or strengthening membership-based organizations

• Knowledge of the labor movement and its partner organizations

• Knowledge of electoral campaign strategy and tactics

• Proven ability to develop and maintain a variety of relationships on a variety of levels.

• The ability to manage staff on various levels and problem solve decisively and quickly. Ability to hire, supervise and develop staff at all levels.

• The ability to manage multiple priorities in a timely manner and keep track of a variety of projects.

• Excellent planning and organizational skills, including strategic planning.

• Excellent oral and written communications skills, including the ability to make presentations, plan and develop materials and conferences

• Ability to inspire confidence of others with personal authority, leadership skills and a collegial work style.

Physical Requirements:

Most work is performed in an office setting, but may be required to work in other settings conducive to performing the tasks required to complete assignments. Substantial travel and extended hours required.

Application Requirements:

A resume is required for all applications. A cover letter is highly recommended. Your cover letter should explain your reason for wanting to work for SEIU, an example of how you demonstrated success in a similar position and a description of how this position fits into your long-term career plan.

Benefits:

SEIU staff enjoy top notch benefits including comprehensive health benefits, major medical, dental and vision for employee and eligible dependents, domestic partner benefits, competitive salaries, generous holiday and vacation policies, and both a pension plan and a 401(K) Plan.

SEIU is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Apply Here: http://www.Click2apply.net/6qs22ndvwwm4kbjc

PI97683356