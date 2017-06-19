SEIU Committee of Interns and Residents (CIR) / SEIU Healthcare (Service Employees International Union)

Job Title: National Political Director

Location: This position may be based in New York, NY; Washington,D.C., Los Angeles, CA; San Francisco, CA; Chicago, IL; Boston, MA; Miami, Florida or Newark, New Jersey.

Summary:

Committee of Interns and Residents/SEIU Healthcare seeks a national Political Director to manage the union’s program to build and strengthen our infrastructure and engage our members to be a powerful force at their hospitals, in the legislative process, in the community and at the ballot box. The Political Director will develop and implement the political program for the union at the federal level, in the states where we represent members (California, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, and New York) and the major urban areas where most of our physician members live and work. The Political Director can be based in any major US city.

The Political Director will be a member of the Senior Leadership Team and will be a key advisor to the leaders of the Union.

The ideal candidate for the position will have leadership experience in legislative or issue advocacy campaigns with a labor union, state or local agency or association, non-profit community organization or progressive elected official. They will be an experienced manager with the ability to effectively manage staff and will possess the capacity to work collaboratively with a diverse membership and stakeholders.

About Us:

CIR is a nationwide, progressive, member-driven healthcare union representing 14,000 resident physicians. Our vision is to be the national voice for interns, residents and fellows. We empower physicians-in-training to fight for excellence for our patients, our training and our healthcare system through organizing, collective bargaining and advocacy.

Responsibilities include:

* Working with our Executive Committee, Senior Leadership, and each of our Regional Directors to develop and implement member engagement and recruitment, public policy, and issue and legislative advocacy strategies at the State and Local levels where CIR has members, including California, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, and Washington DC;

* Working with the International Union to coordinate CIR’s political activities and plans with those of the International Union at the Federal, State and Local levels;

* Serve as CIR’s representative to one or more SEIU State Councils, coalition steering committees, and advisory boards for local political organizations, including local affiliates of the Working Families Party and other labor and community allies.

* Coordinating political education, issue advocacy messaging, and engagement strategies with CIR’s leadership and Communications staff;

* Providing support to contract field staff for the recruitment, training, leadership development and coordination of member political activists for mobilization around issue campaigns;

* Supporting contract and organizing campaigns by integrating political strategy into the campaign planning, including rallies, press events, legislative opportunities and other targeted political activity;

* Coordinate CIR’s response to emergency situations for our members and our hospitals resulting from policy changes in healthcare funding, actions against immigrant patients or immigrant physicians, or changes to labor law at the federal, state, and local level;

* Work with multiple levels of staff and members to develop goals and execute plans for member participation in candidate interviews, lobby days, town hall meetings, elected official accountability activities, voter registration drives, and GOTV activities;

* Track and support member participation using various database functions;

* Coordinating the candidate interview and endorsement process both for independent endorsements and through the SEIU State Council endorsement processes in CIR’s various states, including developing candidate questionnaires, a member-driven interview process, and making recommendations on candidate endorsements and contributions;

* Building CIR’s political capacity through support of the Local and SEIU’s COPE program ;

* Working with CIR leadership to identify other healthcare provider, community, political, and civic organizations with whom CIR shares values and interests, and develop and implement outreach and engagement with those allies.

Education and Experience Requirements:

* Minimum of five years legislative or issue advocacy campaign experience with a labor union, state or local agency or association, non-profit community organization or progressive elected official, with progressively increasing responsibility and leadership;

* A passion for healthcare issues and a vision of healthcare justice that incorporates the social determinants of health, including the evolving healthcare workforce, poverty, racial and immigrant justice, gun violence, public health, and support for the healthcare safety-net;

* Direct experience in at least one of the states where we represent members (California, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, and New York) highly desirable;

* Electoral campaign experience desirable, but not required;

* Minimum of three years supervisory experience or as a team lead;

* Outstanding interpersonal skills with a demonstrated ability to motivate, lead, build strong working relationships and hold others accountable;

* Ability to travel and willing to work long hours and weekends, as needed;

* Demonstrated ability to contribute to creating a positive work environment that encourages personal responsibility, initiative and innovation;

* The ability to thrive and operate in a fast-paced, mission driven with quick thinking, energy, humor, flexibility, and above all professionalism;

* Proven ability to work with diverse group of people, from union members to union staff and leaders to elected officials to other community and issue stakeholders;

* Thorough knowledge of MS Office programs;

* Excellent communication skills required. Previous experience in speech writing, media work, and other communication/public relations fields is highly desirable; and,

* Ability to exercise discretion and independent judgment.

Application Requirements:

In addition to a resume, we require a cover letter that gives us a clear picture of who you are, and why you want to be the Political Director of CIR. Make us want to pick up the phone and call you in for an interview!

