NARAL Pro-Choice America is seeking a National Organizing Director to drive the strategy for and oversee the work of our organizing department and to support NARAL in achieving its ambitious political and advocacy goals.

As the nation’s leading pro-choice advocacy group, NARAL Pro-Choice America is dedicated to protecting and expanding reproductive freedom for all Americans, including abortion access. Along with more than 2 million member activists from all 50 states and network of state affiliates, NARAL works to guarantee that each woman has access to the full range of reproductive freedoms. This means we’re on the front lines in the fight to expand access to abortion, make contraception more affordable, prohibit discrimination against pregnant women, and ensure all parents have access to paid leave.

At NARAL, we don’t operate or litigate; we organize and mobilize. Working together, we push our friends to be bolder, lift up the champions fighting with us on the front line for true reproductive freedom, and we shine a spotlight of accountability on bad actors that work to impose their ideological agenda on others.

Location: Washington, DC

Summary:

The National Organizing Director is responsible for developing and driving NARAL’s organizing strategy to build grassroots power at the state and national level. Key components of the job include working to deepen the engagement of our members and activists, working hand in hand with NARAL’s digital department to build a strong cadre of volunteer leaders across the U.S., and coordinating national and state field campaigns to advance pro-choice polices, candidates, and combat anti-choice attacks. The National Organizing Director will work with the Campaigns Director and other members of NARAL leadership to build out our organizing model that includes both field and distributed organizing tactics, and design the strategy to take our organizing work to the next level in order to achieve campaign wins and build long-term power. The director will oversee a team of organizers and manage the hiring, training, and deployment of regional staff to expand our reach and activate volunteers across the country.

This hire comes at a critical time for our organization and the reproductive rights movement. With President Trump successfully stacking the Supreme Court with anti-choice nominees like Brett Kavanaugh and anti-choice state governments emboldened to try to pass extreme abortion bans and restrictions, the threats to abortion access and other reproductive rights have never been greater. At the same time, we have major new opportunities to not just protect, but advance, reproductive rights at the state level and elect pro-choice candidates in the 2020 election.

Responsibilities:

Leadership and Strategy

• Develop and drive organizing strategy to help NARAL achieve electoral and advocacy wins and build grassroots organizing power.

• Lead efforts to expand NARAL Pro-Choice America presence into new states and to strengthen capacity in states with a smaller organizational footprint.

• Work to further develop NARAL’s volunteer leadership program, identifying and supporting ‘super volunteers’ in key states who will be partners in our organizing and advocacy work.

• Collaborate closely with NARAL digital director to build integrated campaigns, effectively utilize digital strategies and tools in all our organizing work, and ensure coordination and cohesion between our digital and organizing departments.

• Evaluate opportunities and make recommendations on how to bring NARAL’s organizing up to scale, including through increased distributed organizing tools and models.

Department and Staff Management

• Supervise a team of organizers and manage the hiring of additional organizers.

• Create a positive, inspiring team environment in which team members can learn, receive regular feedback, and thrive; performance manage staff for strong results.

• Lead the organizing department’s budget and planning process.

• Strengthen data systems and processes, ensuring strong data management, the best data systems, and tracking across the organization.

• Create a culture of organizing and implement a system for learning and training for all NARAL organizers.

• Support the affiliate network organizers by identifying opportunities for learning, training, identifying synergies between NARAL national organizing work and that of the affiliates.

• Represent the organizing team in meetings with senior leadership and across departments.

Partnership Building:

• Build and deepen relationships with organizing directors and others from partner organizations.

• Represent NARAL in coalition spaces as needed.

Qualifications:

• At least 10+ years of experience in planning and executing field campaigns and strategies, grassroots organizing, and organizational development, including training and managing staff.

• At least 5+ years of experience in a senior management role, partnering with executive staff, resulting in the development and implementation of management strategies.

• Ability to develop, monitor, and evaluate field plans, with strong metrics and benchmarks, and adapt as necessary.

• Strong management skills and experience, both strategic and operational, and a demonstrated ability to build, motivate, mentor, supervise, and performance manage staff.

• Strong knowledge of and experience developing and implementing organizing programs with heavy digital organizing components.

• Data management experience and knowledge.

• Experience with both advocacy and electoral campaigns a plus.

• Experience creating and/or implementing organizing training is a plus.

• Excellent written and oral communication skills.

• Demonstrated leadership ability, team building, and interpersonal skills.

• Commitment to NARAL Pro-Choice America’s mission and goals.

• A commitment to contributing to a workplace environment in which diversity is valued and supported.

Application Process

NARAL Pro-Choice America does not discriminate on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, age, disability, marital status, veteran status, or political affiliation. Candidates from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

To apply for this position, please send a resume and cover letter to:

Email: organizingjobs@prochoiceamerica.org

Subject line: “National Organizing Director “