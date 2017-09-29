NASTAD is Hiring – Senior Associate, Policy & Legislative Affairs (Entry Level Position)

Job Description

The Senior Associate, Policy & Legislative Affairs provides support to the Policy and Legislative Affairs Team in the implementation of NASTAD’s legislative and policy priorities on federal appropriations and legislation related to hepatitis. The Senior Associate interfaces with government agencies, national organizations, coalitions and other non-governmental organizations to promote NASTAD’s legislative and policy agenda. In addition, this position interfaces with NASTAD members to develop their understanding of the federal policy process and respond to their inquiries. Demonstrated ability to execute projects in a timely manner is also required.

Essential Duties

-Provide support to Policy and Legislative Affairs staff in the implementation of NASTAD hepatitis policy positions

-In collaboration with other PLA staff, track, monitor, research, and prepare advocacy documents on relevant hepatitis policy issues and legislation

-Represent NASTAD within coalitions, through work with national partner organizations, to achieve NASTAD’s hepatitis policy priorities

-Research and write preliminary drafts of NASTAD newsletter articles, policy and appropriations materials, fact sheets, issue briefs and web-based communications on hepatitis issues

-Attend and represent NASTAD at conferences and participate in relevant external meetings

-Monitor the Federal Register daily and email notices to appropriate staff

-Other duties and special projects as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications

Experience/Education

-Bachelors Degree or equivalent (4 years of work experience is equivalent to a Bachelors Degree) and 2-3 years of work experience

-Experience working on Capitol Hill, regulatory agency or trade association in health care or appropriations policy preferred

Minimum Competencies

Skills, Knowledge, and Abilities

-Attention to Communication: The ability to ensure that information is passed on to others who should be kept informed.

-Building Collaborative Relationships: The ability to develop, maintain, and strengthen partnerships with others inside or outside the organization who can provide information, assistance, and support.

-Advanced Written Communication: The ability to use formal writing styles or advanced literary techniques and formats suited to the audience.

Additional Information

Environment and Scheduling

-Interest in working with a national HIV and hepatitis public health organization

-Interest in working within a diverse environment