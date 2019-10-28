Midwest Regional Organizer

Location: St. Paul, Minnesota

NARAL Pro-Choice America is seeking a Regional Organizer for the midwest, based in Minneapolis, MN, to identify, train, and support volunteers and volunteer leaders to move decision makers, elect pro-choice candidates, and win campaigns.

As the nation’s leading pro-choice advocacy group, NARAL Pro-Choice America is dedicated to protecting and expanding reproductive freedom for all Americans, including abortion access. Along with our 2.3 million member activists from all 50 states and network of state affiliates, NARAL works to guarantee that each woman has access to the full range of reproductive freedoms.

We are at a historic moment in which the anti-choice movement is one step away from overturning or gutting Roe, but also in which we have major opportunities to advance abortion rights in America by mobilizing the 7 in 10 Americans who support access to abortion. NARAL is working to leverage the power of our 2.3 million members to achieve legislative and political victories to protect and expand reproductive freedom. To accomplish these goals, NARAL is prioritizing work to build even more grassroots power and scale our organizing by creating new volunteer structures and opportunities for deeper member engagement. The Regional Organizer is a key player in building a network of highly activated volunteers and volunteer leaders who partner with each other and with NARAL in achieving campaign wins.

At NARAL, we don’t operate or litigate; we organize and mobilize. Working together, we push our friends to be bolder, lift up the champions fighting with us on the front line for true reproductive freedom, and we shine a spotlight of accountability on bad actors that work to impose their ideological agenda on others.

Location: MN

Reports To: Midwest Regional Organizing Manager

This Position Is: Full-time, Exempt, Union Level III

Salary Range: $47,000 – $60,900

Summary

– Work with Regional Organizing Manager to establish organizing plans for Action Councils and volunteers that align with campaign goals.

– Work with volunteers and volunteer leaders to execute organizing plans.

– Report, track, and record real time data; where appropriate ensure that volunteer leaders are doing the same.

Management:

– Provide management and support to volunteer leaders through individual meetings, trainings, regular calls, community development, online forums and other methods as appropriate.

– Work with Regional Organizing Manager and Organizing Director to build and maintain a collegial and powerful organizing team using a shared language and organizing model, ongoing training and development, and a developed community for the organizers

Qualifications

● Approximately 3 years of organizing experience, including at least 1 year of organizing experience in an issue advocacy setting; at least 2 years’ experience in volunteer recruitment and development.

● Demonstrated ability to develop organizing plans.

● Ability to train volunteers and activists in skill development, power-building, and strategic planning and campaigning.

● Data management experience and knowledge.

● Strong time management skills

● Ability to work with deadlines and under pressure

● Self-motivated

● Excellent written and oral communication skills

● Demonstrated leadership ability, team building, and interpersonal skills

● Commitment to NARAL Pro-Choice America’s mission and goals

● A commitment to contributing to a workplace environment in which diversity is valued and supported.

● Preferred Competencies:

○ Experience organizing in Greater Minnesota communities

○ Familiarity with regional differences in Midwestern communities

○ Familiarity with reproductive freedom movement work and narrative change

Application Process

NARAL Pro-Choice America does not discriminate on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, age, disability, marital status, veteran status, or political affiliation. Candidates from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

To apply for this position, please send a resume and cover letter to:

Email: jobs@prochoiceamerica.org

Subject line: Midwest (MN) Regional Organizer