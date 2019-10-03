Warning: Creating default object from empty value in /nfs/c04/h04/mnt/68205/domains/hillzoo.com/html/wp-content/themes/canvas/functions/admin-hooks.php on line 160

Mid-level/Senior Direct Marketing Copywriter

By on October 3, 2019 in Off-the-Hill Jobs

Membership Marketing Partners is looking for a seasoned copywriter with 5+ years of experience who can write powerful fundraising promotions, including traditional direct mail as well as digital campaigns, for conservative and libertarian non-profit associations.

Primary responsibilities include:

• Writing direct mail and email copy.
• Developing integrated annual client schedules.
• Recommending techniques, package formats, and campaign strategies.
• Collaborating with artists as well as digital and print production teams.

Applicants should be team players who thrive in a collaborative, fun and fast-paced work environment. If you’re our candidate, we’ll offer you a competitive salary and health benefits.
Please send your resume and writing samples to resumes@memberpartners.com.

