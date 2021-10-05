MENTOR National Grassroots Organizing Manager

About MENTOR

Potential is equally distributed; opportunity is not. A major driver of healthy development and opportunity is who you know and who’s in your corner.

30 years ago, MENTOR was created to expand that opportunity for young people by building a youth mentoring field and movement, serving as the expert and go-to resource on quality mentoring. The result – more than 10x increase in young people in structured mentoring relationships, from hundreds of thousands to millions.

Today, we activate a movement across sectors that is diverse and broad and seeps into every aspect of daily life. We are connecting and fueling opportunities for young people everywhere they are from schools to workplaces and beyond.

Commitment to Diversity

MENTOR is committed to fostering an environment of diversity and inclusion for all. We embrace our differences and celebrate our common humanity in advancing awareness of the need for a transformative power of supportive relationships for our young people. We believe that varied perspectives, experiences, and opinions are central assets in our mission to close the mentoring gap. As we seek to build the most complementary team when it comes to skill, perspective, and experience, we strongly encourage candidates from underrepresented communities to apply.

ABOUT THE POSITION

MENTOR seeks a full-time Grassroots Organizing Manager to join the Government Relations team. The Manager will support MENTOR’s policy and advocacy agenda by serving as the key organizer of grassroots and grasstops outreach. This includes centering on helping our 24 Affiliates and other grassroots supporters to serve as effective advocates for policy and advocacy efforts to support the expansion of quality youth mentoring opportunities across the country. The Grassroots Organizing Manager will also be responsible for managing outreach efforts to mayors and governors, organizing advocacy efforts around National Mentoring Month, and working with the Policy Manager on key advocacy campaigns.

The Government Relations team at MENTOR National is based in Washington, DC and currently operating remotely. This role reports to the Senior Director of Government Relations and occasional travel, evenings and weekend hours are required.

Responsibilities

Develops advocacy planning, coordination, and support of MENTOR’s Affiliate Network in alignment with MENTOR’s policy and advocacy goals

Identifies and recruits grassroots support in coordination with the Policy Manager and manages MENTOR’s online grassroots advocacy tool to support activations

Embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion in every aspect of the role particularly through engagement and outreach efforts to ensure the range of voices that are impacted by the policy

Develops and facilitates advocacy trainings to MENTOR’s Affiliate Network and other mentoring advocates

Drafts resources, message points, social media messages and other communications to support grassroots development and activities

Manages and coordinates outreach activities to state and local public officials to increase support and investment in community-based mentoring programs

Requirements

There are innumerable ways to learn, grow, and excel professionally. We respect this when we review applications and take a broad look at the experience of each applicant. We want to get to know you and the unique strengths you will bring to the work. This said, we are most likely to be interested in your candidacy if you can demonstrate the majority of the qualifications and experiences listed below.

3+ years of work experience in relevant field or campaign organizing or legislative advocacy experience, especially within an affiliate or membership model

Excellent verbal, analytical, written, and interpersonal communication skills, emphasizing the ability to clearly summarize complex issues for audiences with varying degrees of capacity and knowledge related to policy and advocacy

High attention to detail and demonstrated organizational and project management skills

Experience working in cross-functional teams; oriented towards the needs of internal and external stakeholders

Strong analytical and strategic thinking skills

Desire to work collaboratively across organizational functions and with program and administrative staff to drive towards shared outcomes

Experience working for or with political campaigns, field organizing or trade associations preferred

Nonprofit or other youth advocacy experience a plus

Making the Decision to Apply

We hope to have phone interviews in October with select candidates followed by video interviews with Abbie Evans, Senior Director of Government Relations at MENTOR. A few finalists will have a virtual interview day with other staff and leadership at MENTOR followed by a holistic reference check process. Expected start date is November, 2021.

This position is full-time and remote with the expectation of occasional trips to our office in Washington, DC once we can safely return to the workplace following COVID-19. Washington, DC area applicants preferred.

https://careers.positivelypartners.org/jobs/1372004-mentor-national-grassroots-organizing-manager?promotion=288110-trackable-share-link-hill-zoo

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS

Salary for this role will be commensurate with experience and starts at $55,000. Full benefits include health care, 403B, vacation, and life and short and long term disability insurance. The summary overview of the benefits could be found HERE.

MENTOR is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages candidates of all backgrounds to apply. Diversity of opinions, experiences, and backgrounds is a key asset.