Membership Engagement Coordinator – The American Bakers Association

The American Bakers Association, the advocate for the $102 billion grain based food industry, has an opportunity for an organized, motivated, team player as our new Membership Engagement Coordinator.

SUMMARY

The Membership Engagement Coordinator works closely with Membership and Meetings teams, providing extensive operational and administrative support of ABA’s member and meeting services.

The Coordinator serves as the first line of contact for member inquiries and is critical in increasing engagement by members in ABA’s member services, including Professionals Groups, events, and other ABA meetings. The Coordinator also serves as a key resource on ABA’s AMS and supports the ABA team in the deployment of new technologies in support of our member engagement goals. The role requires strong self-direction and the ability to research solutions to problems and follow procedures successfully.

SALARY AND BENEFITS

Salary range: $42,000 – $48,000 depending on experience. Plus a comprehensive and competitive benefits package.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

Membership

• Manage all aspects of the AMS database, including the updating and maintaining of membership records and lists.

• Prepare mailing and email distribution lists for membership and marketing campaigns.

• Serve as the initial voice of customer service for members and then escalate member questions as appropriate to the ABA team. Distribute monthly membership updates to the ABA team.

• Support the Director of Membership in the annual membership renewals process and in ongoing member engagement campaigns.

• Manage the production of thank you letters from ABA’s CEO to new and renewing members. Produce meeting packets and prep materials for member recruitment and engagement meetings by the ABA staff.

• Manage the onboarding process for new members, to include payment processing, management of member data input into the AMS, distribution of welcome materials, and the scheduling of new member follow-up meetings/calls.

• Process member dues payments as required.

• Work in support of deploying new technologies to more efficiently engage, retain, and recruit new ABA members.

• Support the Vice President in the deployment and management of the ABA Careers Site through Your Membership. Work in partnership with the Education and Communications teams to maintain site content.

Meetings & Events

• Support the Senior Director with the operations and logistics of all member engagement events, including the Annual Convention, Technical Conference, ABA Committee events, and other events/programs.

• Interface with the Education team to analyze enrollees in the Cookie Cracker Academy (CCA) and convert those enrollees into registrations for various ABA events.

• Be knowledgeable about all ABA events in order to promote participation in ABA Professionals Groups and events while carrying out membership duties.

• Assist with the logistics of member engagement events, including but not limited to, securing reservations and ordering meals when necessary, recruitment and communications with speakers and presenters, venue details, program logistics, registration site creation and messaging, housing and registration reconciliation, onsite registration, and event satisfaction surveys.

Position duties are subject to change.

SKILLS & REQUIREMENTS

Required Education and Experience

• 1 to 3 years of experience in an operational, administrative, or membership role. Experience at non-profit or association preferable.

• BA or BS in marketing, communications, business, hospitality, or a related field.

• Event operations and logistics experience.

• Proficiency in Microsoft Office, and particularly Excel, required.

• Experience working with databases and/or an Association Management System (AMS).

Core Competencies/Skills

• Excellent customer-service ethic and responsiveness, someone who is willing to do what it takes to get the job done.

• Ability to work collaboratively as well as independently. A team player who is open to others’ opinions and is objective in voicing their own opinion.

• Strong comfort level with new technologies and forward thinking in terms of technology deployment.

• Ability to work well under pressure, determine priorities, and produce results.

• Excellent organizational skills. Must be detail-oriented and a strong multi-tasker.

• Experience with Google Office Suite and “Go To Meeting” helpful.

ABOUT ABA

The American Bakers Association is a trade association that represents the voice of the wholesale baking industry. This is an opportunity to work in a results oriented, mission-driven environment that empowers staff to creatively carry out responsibilities. ABA is a fun, team-oriented atmosphere and was selected a 2018 Best Place to Work by the NAM Council of Manufacturing Associations. ABA’s office is in downtown Washington, DC with convenient public transportation options nearby. ABA is an equal opportunity employer.

For consideration: Please email resume and cover letter to the attention of Steve Taylor steve@pattaylor.com Please include salary expectations as well in your cover letter.