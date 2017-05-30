NumbersUSA, a national, non-profit immigration-reduction organization with over 6 million activists nationwide is seeking a Media Research Assistant to identify immigration-related articles to be posted and organized on a private website for reference and analysis. The position requires a keen interest in reading news stories, strong communication skills, an interest in politics, attention to detail, and the ability to work with a web-based content management system. The ideal candidate will be a “news junkie” with a knowledge of the legislative process. Understanding of immigration policy is helpful but not required.

Key Responsibilities

● Research immigration-related news stories and columns.

● Post news articles to webpage.

● Add keyword tags to news articles.

● Manage and update user comments.

● Research past articles and work histories of journalists, authors.

● Manage the workflow of the online filing system.

● Compile weekly web-based reports.

Required Skills and Background

● Bachelors Degree. Knowledge of public policy and the legislative process is desired.

● 2+ years of experience research/writing experience.

● Excellent proofreading and communication skills.

Benefits: Pay is industry competitive; benefits are excellent, including medical and dental, a 403(b) retirement plan, paid vacation and medical leave, and commuting reimbursement.

Hiring Process: Please review our websites, www.NumbersUSA.org and www.NumbersUSA.com. Send resume and cover letter to Deputy Director, Anne Manetas, careers@numbersusa.com.