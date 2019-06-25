Marketing/Sales Assocaite

We are in search of an associate to join our private equity and regulatory due diligence sales team here in DC. Capstone writes in-depth policy research for some of the largest private equity firms. Our reports detail how regulations, current and potential new, will affect a specific company in one or many states. We analyze Federal, State, and on occasion, international regulations. As a dedicated sales associate, you will be responsible for understanding all of the research we send, and then explaining the policy changes to our client base. If you have an interest in policy and finance, with an outgoing personality, this is a great role for you.

Your primary responsibilities will be to:

• Gain a wealth of policy and regulatory based knowledge with respect to Private Equity funds, investment strategies and asset valuation.

• Identify and close new business opportunities through cold-calling efforts, e-mail campaigns and referrals.

• Develop and strengthen relationships with key clients.

Qualifications

• Results oriented and able to drive business.

• Strong and confident interpersonal skills.

• Able to work in a complex, dynamic environment and be able to manage the sales process, prospects and clients.

• Networker, business driver and excel at hunting new business opportunities.

Education/Citizenship Requirements

• Four-year college degree required.

• High academic achievement.

• Must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

Capstone, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate based on gender, race or ethnic origin, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, or national origin.