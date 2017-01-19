Marketing Job with Children’s Charity

For someone with a passion for a wonderful cause – childhood cancer – and a flair for digital marketing – this is your calling. Children’s Cause for Cancer Advocacy is looking for a Digital Marketing Director. Take a look at the job notice and let us know if you’re interested. Send a resume and cover letter to info@childrenscause.org

Digital Marketing Director

• Time: Full-time; Salaried

• Reports to: Chief Executive Officer

• Location: 122 C. St., NW (close to Union Station and Judiciary Square Metro stops)

The Children’s Cause for Cancer Advocacy, founded in 1999, is a national non-profit organization serving as the voice of children with cancer and their families and friends in public policy activities by serving as a catalyst for innovative childhood cancer research and treatment development, access to quality care for patients and improvements in long-term effects and care for survivors.

The Children’s Cause engages in direct advocacy with the United States Congress and with federal agencies that are involved in cancer care research, regulation, and financing, and periodically engages in state government efforts.

The Children’s Cause advances its mission by mobilizing cancer survivors, families, and other dedicated volunteers to be effective public policy advocates. Children’s Cause serves as a source of reliable public policy and advocacy information and materials for the childhood cancer community and also produces more formal advocacy training opportunities in Washington, DC and around the country.

For more information about Children’s Cause, please see www.childrenscause.org

Position

Digital Marketing Director

This is a unique opportunity for a creative individual with a commitment to children with cancer to design and build systems with and for them in a small, collaborative environment that allows for growth and development.

To be sure, this is primarily a fundraising position. Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the Digital Marketing Director is responsible for managing all electronic aspects of the organization’s fundraising and volunteer campaigns, from planning and design through execution. This includes, but is not limited to:

• Develop, manage, and grow online fundraising and engagement programs by executing effective strategies and techniques via digital communication channels.

• Plan, schedule and manage e-marketing and social network fundraising activity with internal communications team and third party agencies.

• Research Internet advertising, content placement and donor engagement opportunities and support other online promotions e.g. affiliate networking

• Design and maintenance of donor and prospect records, gift management systems, and informational reports.

• Work with the CEO to design and implement a comprehensive advocates program, which would include identifying and managing systems and strategies to identify, educate and engage grasstops and grassroots volunteers.

• Work with the chief executive officer and leadership volunteers to enable the Board and its members to fulfil their fund development roles.

• Maximize e-marketing effectiveness by setting measurement criteria and providing reports.

• Assist in the development and writing of foundation, corporate and government proposals, and solicitation materials.

Operations

• Support the CEO in work with the Board, Committees, partners and stakeholders.

• Assist with creating, editing and printing educational and promotional materials for special events, campaigns, appeals and other CCCA projects.

• Assist in monitoring and processing invoices, deposits, data-entry and donation reports.

• Other duties as assigned.

Requirements

• Bachelor’s degree required.

• Knowledge of and proven ability to manage direct response fundraising program efforts, with strong understanding of online marketing strategies.

• Strong writing skills to achieve fundraising and cultivation goals.

• Experience with building and maintaining donation forms, surveys and other user engagement features, and running reports/interpreting audience analytics.

• Excellent organizational, project planning, presentation and time management skills with careful attention to detail.

• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills. Ability to interact with a wide variety of people using diplomacy, tact and discretion.

• Demonstrated ability to work effectively both independently and in a team environment.

• Demonstrated understanding and application of computer technology to efficiently accomplish work, using Microsoft programs, email, Internet, and database management software.