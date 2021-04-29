Managing Director

Fair Fight Action is the nation’s only voting rights organization focused on promoting free and fair elections through litigation, legislation, and advocacy. We bring high-impact campaign strategies to make elections fair for all.

To deliver on our mission, Fair Fight Action hires and supports a diverse team of the best and brightest, most mission-driven people. We encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and walks of life and work hard to create an environment where everyone on our team feels included, involved in key decisions that affect them and supported in bringing their full selves to work. Learn more about us at fairfight.com.

To do this, we seek a talented Managing Director (MD) to help Fair Fight Action meet its ambitious goals.

Reporting directly to the CEO, the Managing Director is responsible for creating and implementing the structures and processes needed to support the directors of each team that drive our work. They will also ensure strong coordination between all departments and vendors by providing guidance on all day-to-day program operations.

What You’ll Do

1. Manage our program work to ensure we deliver on our goals

Oversee all the day-to-day work of the program departments.

Spot and address strategy issues, working with team leaders and the senior leadership team to resolve them.

Serve as a thought-partner to team leaders in making decisions specific to their department and subject matter expertise.

Ensure we have strong systems in place to make organization-wide decisions as potentially new areas of work emerge. Manage those processes to drive toward timely decisions.

Manage department leaders to ensure consistently high-quality work.

Ensure each team has ambitious goals and plans to meet them.

Develop team leaders’ skills, by providing clear and useful feedback so they get better and better at what they do.

Help the CEO and team leaders retain successful team members and help managers address performance issues as they arise.

Ensure we meet our goals.

Ensure we have annual big picture goals.

Develop robust, flexible and department-appropriate metrics and systems to track our progress against goals.

2. Ensure effective coordination across the organization

Create structures and processes to ensure team members have the appropriate level of visibility into each other’s work. Ensure that there are not communication bottlenecks that hinder the work from moving forward.

In partnership with the Chief People Officer, resolve most cross-team disputes and make decisions related to cross-team work as needed.

3. Leadership Support

Serve as the right hand to the CEO and primary owner on day-to-day organizational issues.

Delegate and manage projects that don’t belong to any one department and would otherwise fall through the cracks or fall to the CEO to manage.

4. Finance and Administration

Lead the program teams in the annual budgeting process.

Partner with our CFO to track budget to actuals, communicate financial information to the senior team, and manage our organizational spending.

Who You Are

We are seeking someone who loves making things work, directly and through others, and who has the skills and experience to do that in our context. You must have a track record of successfully handling complicated challenges.

Additionally, you should be or have:

Committed to voting rights and expanding democracy. Fair Fight Action operates on a comprehensive framework to target both the systemic factors that contribute to voter suppression and the various ways in which bad actors undermine our democracy. The ideal candidate will understand this framework and use it to drive both the short- and long-term approach needed to tackle this critical issue.

A strong lens on race and equity as it impacts our work. The ideal candidate understands how voter suppression targets marginalized communities and communities of color, and how race and equity issues show up at work. They have relevant experience building and leading a diverse team that thrives and accomplishes ambitious goals.

Superb management skills, especially managing managers. Demonstrated ability to lead complex and diverse teams to achieve ambitious results. Can effectively build trust with direct reports, give strong and effective feedback and provide sound advice on problem solving programmatic and personnel challenges. Able to solve problems and move staff through a process that builds alignment and trust, especially on high-stakes organizational decisions.

A demonstrated ability to shape and drive Fair Fight Action’s mission. Demonstrated understanding (or ability to quickly understand) our organizational strengths and weaknesses. Can propose, execute and evaluate the strategies and tactics we use (including identifying and developing new ones) in our programmatic work. Able to make program-level decisions that represent what is best for the organization as a whole.

An exceptional executive organizational leader. Ability to blend high standards and rigor with a calm, measured, egoless approach and to stay unflappable when things don’t unfold as planned. Demonstrated ability to hold privileged information in close confidence while showing maturity and a positive, solutions-oriented approach under pressure. A passion for making things work well and an ability to handle a large volume of work impeccably. Possesses excellent judgment and a strong ability to communicate in writing and in-person.

Working At Fair Fight Action

This is a full-time position in Decatur, GA. Due to the pandemic, this position is currently virtual. However, we anticipate this role to return to in-person work later in 2021. The salary band for this position is competitive for organizations of our size in metro Atlanta and is commensurate with the quality and breadth of experience the successful candidate brings to the table.

In addition, we offer a generous benefits package which includes paid time-off and leave, a national health insurance plan, a mental health and wellness program, a 401(K) with employer contribution and match and more.

Salary Range: $170,000- $180,000 per year, plus benefits.

To Apply

Please submit a cover letter and resume. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and the position will remain posted until filled.

Application Process

This search is being conducted in partnership with Meso Solutions, a hiring and search firm. Qualified applicants will participate in interviews with Meso and Fair Fight representatives. Applicants may be asked to provide supporting materials and written documentation.

Due to COVID-19 this process will be conducted remotely using video conferencing software. If you are unable to use these tools, we will work with you to accommodate your needs.

We respectfully request no calls regarding this position.

