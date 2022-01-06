The American Chemistry Council (ACC), a national trade association representing the world’s leading chemical and plastics manufacturers, currently has an opportunity for a Managing Director for its Communications division. ACC represents its members on public policy issues; coordinates the industry’s research and testing programs; and administers Responsible Care®, the industry’s
Required qualifications include Bachelor’s degree in communications or business-related field and at least 15 years communications or relevant experience, including a significant level of prior experience in a senior-level communications role. Demonstrated campaign communications experience, strong written and oral communications skills, as well as the knowledge of overall digital and social media landscape and expertise as a senior-level leader with demonstrated skills in leading, coaching, and mentoring staff are a must. A Master’s degree in communications or business-related field, seven years experience in advocacy communications or Federal government or related experience are preferred.
To learn more about us, visit our web site at www.americanchemistry.com. ACC offers a salary commensurate with experience and excellent benefits. If you meet the qualifications, please forward your resume and cover letter, including salary requirements, to H_R@americanchemistry.com or fax to (202) 330-5563.
Managing Director Opportunity
